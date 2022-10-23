What time will The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored

The Walking Dead season 11, the latest and final season of the highly electrifying fan-favorite post-apocalyptic horror series, is all set to release episode 20, exclusively on the popular network AMC and the streaming platform AMC +, this Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of the series have been quite eager to know what the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead Season 11 will bring to the table after episode 19 titled, Variant, ends on such a gripping note with Aaron making a troubling deduction about the walkers.

Learn all about AMC's The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20

What can be expected from episode 20 of The Walking Dead season 11?

The highly awaited episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 11 is titled What's Been Lost. Erik Mountain has acted as the writer for the episode, while Aisha Tyler has served as the director.

The short official synopsis for the brand new episode, given by AMC, reads:

"Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared."

The official synopsis does not provide much information regarding the upcoming episode. However, from the looks of it, it is evident that the episode will put its main focus on the search for the lost ones. As the series nears its end, audiences can surely expect an exhilarating and quite haunting rollercoaster ride from episode 20.

The official promo video gives viewers some engaging and thrilling glimpses of what is about to come in the latest episode of season 11 of The Walking Dead.

By the looks of it, it seems like the episode is bound to take viewers on an action-heavy and quite dramatic quest to find those who have disappeared from the face of the earth. It is safe to say that the episode is also going to be quite an emotional one, with the characters fighting their own personal battles as well as the battle against the walkers.

After episode 20, there will only be four episodes left. The finale, episode 24, will air on November 20.

Episode 21: Outpost 22 - October 30, 2022

Episode 22: Faith - November 6, 2022

Episode 23: Family - November 13, 2022

Episode 24: Rest in Peace - November 20, 2022

Who are the cast members of season 11?

The lead cast members of season 11 of the series include Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, and more.

The new cast members who joined the series' season 11 include Michael James Shaw as Mercer, Margot Bingham as Stephanie, Josh Hamilton as Lance Hornsby, and Laila Robins as Pamela Milton.

The thrilling zombie apocalyptic series is based on Charlie Adlard, Tony Moore, and Robert Kirkman's comic book series The Walking Dead. Frank Darabont has served as the developer of the series. Rohn Schmidt, Michael E. Satrazemis, David Boyd, Stephen Campbell, and David Tattersall have served as cinematographers, while Bear McCreary has given music to the series.

Episode 20 of The Walking Dead season 11 will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, on AMC and AMC +.

Poll : 0 votes