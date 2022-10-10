The Walking Dead season 11, episode 18: Which former WWE Superstar appeared in it?

On October 9, 2022, fans were treated to a new episode of The Walking Dead. This episode featured a professional wrestling match during Founder's Day that featured a former WWE star.

In 2010, Percy Watson participated in the second season of NXT with MVP as his mentor and finished fifth overall. He returned to programming for WWE Superstars in September 2011 and teamed up with Titus O'Neil. Despite spending three years with the company, he never appeared on RAW or SmackDown and was released in May 2013.

After spending some time on the independent circuit, he returned to the company in 2016 and joined Tom Phillips and Corey Graves in the broadcast booth at NXT. In 2018, he became a color commentator for 205 Live and Main Event. However, the following year, Percy Jackson quit the company to pursue a career in acting.

Now going by his real name Nick McNeil, he has starred in minor roles for different movies and series throughout the years. Most recently on The Walking Dead as Captain Commonwealth, a caped professional wrestler named after the place where the third part of the season is set.

What has Percy Watson been up to between leaving WWE and appearing on The Walking Dead?

Besides The Walking Dead, McNeil has been busy with other ventures ever since his exit from the company. However, it wasn't just movies or series.

In 2021, he appeared as The Unknown Hand for EC3's first Free the Narrative event. During the show, he successfully defeated Jake Logan.

For his acting roles, he appeared in the third episode of season 11 of Chicago Fire. He also appeared as Drill Sergeant Cole in the film Cherry, starring Tom Holland, and was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Nick also starred in a couple of movies while he was still in WWE where he took up minor roles. In 2016, he played a factionless guard for Allegiant (Third installment of the Divergent trilogy) and as a cop in The Hate U Give.

Although his time in the ring was only short, it's a good thing that the former WWE star's cast is navigating his way to different projects.

