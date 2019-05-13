WWE Rumors: WWE commentator surprisingly quits the company; reasons revealed

WWE

What's the story?

With more and more Superstars asking for their release, one more veteran has resigned from WWE.

Percy Watson, who was a member of NXT during its early days, and currently served a part of the NXT and 205 Live commentary team has reportedly quit WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Percy Watson was known for his team with another former WWE Superstar Darren Young before the two joined WWE.

Watson was a part of the second season of NXT when the show had a more reality TV approach to it, with each new rookie being assigned a mentor. Watson had MVP as his mentor.

Watson stayed with NXT till 2013 when he was released by the company. The 37-year-old later returned to WWE in 2016, but this time as part of the NXT announce team. He also joined the 205 Live announce team in 2018.

The heart of the matter

The Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats (via Casey Michaels of Squared Circle Sirens) have reported that Percy Watson has quit WWE to pursue a career in acting.

Watson was not a part of the recent NXT Tapings, being replaced by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix instead.

It was a closely guarded secret as no word had gotten about Watson not planning to continue with WWE, and it had come as a surprise when Phoenix was the third member of the NXT commentary team instead of Watson.

What's next?

Percy Watson never made a major mark inside the ring-- at least in WWE-- but his work on the commentary booth was well liked by many.

While his replacements on NXT and 205 live have been doing a good job, only time will tell if Percy Watson made the right decision in leaving WWE to become an actor.

