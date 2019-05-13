WWE Rumors: 3-Time WWE Champion to end his WWE career due to injury

WWE Championship

What's the story?

With recent reports of Unhappy Superstars wanting to leave, more bad news has surfaced for Vince McMahon, as former WWE Champion Sheamus may have to wrap up his in-ring career soon.

In case you didn't know...

Not only is Sheamus a former WWE Champion, but has held the US Championship as well as Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions, bringing his total Championship wins in WWE to 11 reigns.

The Celtic Warrior has been struggling with a major back injury for a long time now, which is one of the major reasons WWE limited him to Tag Team competition as of late so that he did not have to take as much physical abuse to his body.

Sheamus has not been seen on TV for a long time and wasn't a part of the Superstar Shakeup either.

Mike Johnson had reported this to be the reason:

For those who asked where Sheamus disappeared to, we are told he is dealing with an injury.

The heart of the matter

As per Rajah.com, Due to his already diagnosed spinal stenosis and the concussion he recently suffered, there’s concern backstage Sheamus could be “winding down his career in the near future”.

This comes as very sad news as Sheamus had been one of the performers who had taken up the role of a reliable upper midcarder as of late.

His Team with Cesaro called The Bar had achieved massive success but it looks like WWE will begin to push Cesaro as a singles star going forward.

What's next?

While nothing is certain in the world of WWE, the chances of Sheamus retiring soon look to be very high as of now.

Will you miss Sheamus in WWE if he retires? Tell us below!

