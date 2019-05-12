×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Wrestlemania 36 plans for Current Champion changed again

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.44K   //    12 May 2019, 23:54 IST

WM36
WM36

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania 35 being a massive success, WWE has already started gearing toward the next Wrestlemania.

There were reports that suggested WWE are planning to have a one on one match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the event which will be taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida next year. However, these reports were debunked stating that Lynch will, in fact, be having a program with Stephanie McMahon instead.

However, it looks like WWE are planning neither of the two scenarios for the next Showcase of Immortals.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the first ever Women's match to headline Wrestlemania when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte flair in a winner takes all match to become the first ever RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

While Rousey has not been in action since Wrestlemania and will likely to be out for a year, The Man has been pulling double duty on RAW and SmackDown as Becky 2 Belts.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that they’ve been told the planned opponent for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania next year, as of right now at least, is not Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, or Charlotte Flair.

This could mean that WWE are planning for a fresh feud to take place at Wrestlemania 36 involving Becky Lynch. It is possible that she might face someone new on the roster or maybe a current NXT Superstar like Shayna Baszler.

What's next?

With current reports suggesting that fan interest has already started wavering for Lynch as a double champion, it is highly unlikely that women will be main eventing Wrestlemania next year.

Even so, there is no reason to think that WWE will pull the plug on Lynch's push anytime soon, and depending on her momentum, might be given a top card match at 'Mania next year.

Also Read: Unique name for WWE's next Saudi Arabia show revealed



Tags:
Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: WWE already have a WrestleMania 36 plan in place for Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 plans to involve current NXT Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Original plans for Ronda Rousey after Wrestlemania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Incredible WrestleMania 35 plans for the WWE Championship revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's original plans for WrestleMania 35 main event revealed
RELATED STORY
4 Blockbuster Opponents for Brock Lesnar's Rumored Retirement match at WrestleMania 36
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Matches That Should Headline WrestleMania 36
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Ideas Vince McMahon Could Be Saving For WrestleMania 36
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Rumors: John Cena plans, 2 popular Superstars to return
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles' big plans for after Wrestlemania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us