WWE Rumors: Wrestlemania 36 plans for Current Champion changed again

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania 35 being a massive success, WWE has already started gearing toward the next Wrestlemania.

There were reports that suggested WWE are planning to have a one on one match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the event which will be taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida next year. However, these reports were debunked stating that Lynch will, in fact, be having a program with Stephanie McMahon instead.

However, it looks like WWE are planning neither of the two scenarios for the next Showcase of Immortals.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the first ever Women's match to headline Wrestlemania when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte flair in a winner takes all match to become the first ever RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

While Rousey has not been in action since Wrestlemania and will likely to be out for a year, The Man has been pulling double duty on RAW and SmackDown as Becky 2 Belts.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that they’ve been told the planned opponent for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania next year, as of right now at least, is not Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, or Charlotte Flair.

This could mean that WWE are planning for a fresh feud to take place at Wrestlemania 36 involving Becky Lynch. It is possible that she might face someone new on the roster or maybe a current NXT Superstar like Shayna Baszler.

What's next?

With current reports suggesting that fan interest has already started wavering for Lynch as a double champion, it is highly unlikely that women will be main eventing Wrestlemania next year.

Even so, there is no reason to think that WWE will pull the plug on Lynch's push anytime soon, and depending on her momentum, might be given a top card match at 'Mania next year.

