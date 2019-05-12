WWE Rumors: Unique name for WWE's next Saudi Arabia show revealed

What is WWE planning?

What's the story?

After the financial success of the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, it is no surprise that WWE is already set for another grand event to take place in Saudi Arabia.

While there has been a lot of speculation and rumors surrounding the upcoming event, nothing concrete has been mentioned by WWE.

In case you didn't know...

WWE held the first even in Saudi Arabia in 2018 which was called the Greatest Royal Rumble and saw 50 men compete in a royal rumble match.

The match was won by the monster among men Braun Strowman. But unlike the winner of the actual Royal Rumble who gets a Championship opportunity at Wrestlemania, all Strowman got was a shiny trophy and a not so good looking green colored belt.

The second Saudi event took place in Riyadh later in 2018, and saw the one-time-only in-ring return of the HeartBreak Kid Shawn Michaels for the first time in over 10 years -- and Michales managed to deliver yet again, even though the show itself did not.

The heart of the matter

We already know that WWE have roped in legends like The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for the event.

Here is what WrestleVotes has to say about the possible name WWE will be giving the new event:

Not yet official but the name that’s being discussed for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show on 6/7:

WWE Sands of Time.

Not yet official but the name that’s being discussed for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show on 6/7:



WWE Sands of Time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 10, 2019

That is right... Sands of Time. It may sound like an instalment of the Prince of Persia series, but it might just end up being the next big WWE show.

What's next?

The show will be taking place on 6/7 2019 and will most likely feature Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley, and The Undertaker vs Elias.

