WWE Rumors: WWE's plan on dealing with Lars Sullivan controversy finally revealed

What's the story?

While on the one hand, WWE has been pushing Lars Sullivan to the moon, on the other hand, his rather controversial remarks made a few years back (before he joined WWE) have resurfaced.

There has been a lot of negative publicity surrounding Lars Sullivan as of late and WWE has not been able to damage control the way they would have liked. However, it looks the management has decided the way going forward and it might not exactly be the best plan.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan has made his main roster debut and looks to be an unstoppable force. However, The behemoth made some very unpleasant remarks about Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles a few years back when he was part of an online forum. He also made racist comments which have not been taken kindly by many WWE Superstars including former Tag Team Champion Big E.

Here is what Sullivan had to say about the controversy:

There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.

However, it seems like this will not be enough as the WWE Universe is fuming at WWE continuing to push Lars in spite of his comments.

The heart of the matter

Wrestlevotes has reported WWE hopes the Lars Sullivan stuff dies down quickly and everyone moves on from it. This means that WWE currently has no plans on changing the booking of Lars Sullivan given the controversy surrounding The Monster.

Talked to one of my main sources regarding this Lars Sullivan stuff. Source states WWE is aware of what’s making the rounds online. His exact words: “they are hoping it stays low and disappears”



My take: they aren’t going to do a damn thing. Hope I’m wrong. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 9, 2019

While it is true that Sullivan made these comments a long time back and has probably changed a lot since then, taking absolutely no action could send out a wrong message.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan is currently being built as a monster destroying everything in his path.

