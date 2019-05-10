WWE Rumors: More Superstars 'privately' planning to quit WWE

This is sad

What's the story?

WWE seems to be going through a rough patch as of late. Not only are the ratings hitting an all-time low, but there are reports of Superstar after Superstar asking for release.

The proverbial floodgates seem to have been opened ever since Dean Ambrose decided not to renew his WWE contract in April.

More and more superstars including Luke Harper and Sasha Banks have followed in his steps and made their unwillingness to continue with WWE very clear.

With Superstars being offered lucrative deals by AEW, more and more WWE Superstars are looking for an out-- which could be a very worrying sign for Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

A lot of WWE Superstars including Luke Harper, Sasha Banks, and The Revival have allegedly asked the WWE for their release, however, they were denied the requests.

The unrest among underutilized Superstars has been growing as they feel their talents are being wasted in the WWE. In-ring Veteran Rhyno has also stated recently that he will not be re-signing with the company, and Goldust has also left the WWE to be part of AEW.

The heart of the matter

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) there are many wrestlers in WWE who are in the middle and want out but have kept that private.

This is an extremely worrying trend for the McMahons, as an upset locker room will lead to a substandard product and will only add to the current woes of poor ratings.

While it has not been revealed as to who these Superstars are at this point, there have been multiple reports of talented Superstars like Rusev, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson also not being happy with their positions in the company.

What's next?

Vince McMahon will have to ensure that all the talent gets a chance to shine and show their skills.

