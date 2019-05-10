×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: More Superstars 'privately' planning to quit WWE

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.41K   //    10 May 2019, 22:01 IST

This is sad
This is sad

What's the story?

WWE seems to be going through a rough patch as of late. Not only are the ratings hitting an all-time low, but there are reports of Superstar after Superstar asking for release.

The proverbial floodgates seem to have been opened ever since Dean Ambrose decided not to renew his WWE contract in April.

More and more superstars including Luke Harper and Sasha Banks have followed in his steps and made their unwillingness to continue with WWE very clear.

With Superstars being offered lucrative deals by AEW, more and more WWE Superstars are looking for an out-- which could be a very worrying sign for Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

A lot of WWE Superstars including Luke Harper, Sasha Banks, and The Revival have allegedly asked the WWE for their release, however, they were denied the requests.

The unrest among underutilized Superstars has been growing as they feel their talents are being wasted in the WWE. In-ring Veteran Rhyno has also stated recently that he will not be re-signing with the company, and Goldust has also left the WWE to be part of AEW.

The heart of the matter

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) there are many wrestlers in WWE who are in the middle and want out but have kept that private.

This is an extremely worrying trend for the McMahons, as an upset locker room will lead to a substandard product and will only add to the current woes of poor ratings.

While it has not been revealed as to who these Superstars are at this point, there have been multiple reports of talented Superstars like Rusev, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson also not being happy with their positions in the company.

Advertisement

What's next?

Vince McMahon will have to ensure that all the talent gets a chance to shine and show their skills.

Also Read: Vince McMahon 'very high' on top SmackDown Superstar; reasons revealed


Tags:
Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Vince McMahon is not releasing Superstars wanting to quit WWE
RELATED STORY
10 Mega Superstars who quit WWE in their prime
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE is 'very interested' in getting CM Punk back
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon breaks up duo merely because he 'hated' it
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who almost quit wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were once homeless
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Vince Mcmahon Probably Regrets Losing
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE planning an invasion angle on Raw?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news regarding The Undertaker's WWE future plans
RELATED STORY
WWE History: The day WWE released 11 Superstars including Drew McIntyre
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us