WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon 'very high' on top SmackDown Superstar; reasons revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.19K   //    09 May 2019, 22:15 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

There is no denying that one of the toughest young superstars with a bright career ahead of him currently on the roster is The Mexican Sensation-- Andrade.

The former NXT Champion was always a grade A athlete, and after being paired with Zelina Vega, has managed to impress all his fans and critics.

However, in the world of WWE, it is most important to impress one man-- Vince McMahon himself; and it looks like Andrade has been successful in doing so.

In case you didn't know...

While Andrade has been brimming with confidence ever since he made his main roster debut during last year's Superstar Shakeup, things have not exactly panned out the way he would have wanted.

While El Idolo has had some great feuds with the likes of Rey Mysterio, he is yet to achieve something groundbreaking.

The heart of the matter

There had been reports which suggested that Andrade was very well liked by The Chairman and it was WWE's intent to push him heavily. There were also rumors regarding him possibly winning the 2019 Royal Rumble match; however, nothing of that sort happened.

In a new report by Fightful (via Cagesideseats.com), they have reported that Vince McMahon is still very high on Andrade, especially because his spoken English has improved a lot.

This could mean big things are about to happen for Andrade as he might finally get the massive push that fans expected him to get from the very beginning.

What's next?

With The Chairman backing Andrade, it could mean that the 29-year-old may finally win his first championship on the main roster soon.

Do you think Andrade could be the next face of SmackDown Live? Tell us below!

Tags:
Vince McMahon Andrade 'Cien' Almas
