WWE/AEW Rumors: Former Universal Champion could still be heading to AEW despite WWE's offer

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
183   //    09 May 2019, 01:10 IST

Will Cody be able to take Goldberg away?
Will Cody be able to take Goldberg away?

What's the story?

As reported earlier, WWE have already scheduled the next Saudi Arabia event, and they are going in with all guns blazing. Not only are attractions like Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker set to be part of the event, but former Universal Champion Goldberg also has also been brought on board by WWE.

It was also reported that these three legends will be getting television time as well leading up to the event, so there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Goldberg in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg is a former WWE Champion, WCW Champion and has also held the Universal Championship.

A phenomenon in WCW, Goldberg's first run in WWE ended at Wrestlemania 20 and the star did not return to WWE for more than a decade after that.

Goldberg finally made his return at Survivor Series 2016, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in under a minute. The former WCW Champion had his last match at Wrestlemania 33 against Lesnar and was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2018.

The heart of the matter

There had been speculations that AEW are interested in getting the 52-year-old on-board and that WWE have signed Goldberg to a contract to keep him from signing with AEW.

However, these reports hold no truth as Rajah.com (via Cagesideseats.com) suggests that Goldberg's current WWE deal is merely a one-off, and he has not signed a deal with WWE to keep him away from All Elite Wrestling.

What's next?

There have been rumors suggesting that Goldberg might be facing Bobby Lashley at WWE's next Saudi Arabia event, although nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Also Read: Backstage reason why Vince McMahon may have to end the brand split

Do you think Goldberg should join AEW? Tell us in the comments section!


Goldberg
