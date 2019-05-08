WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Vince McMahon may have to end the brand split

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Anyone who follows WWE knows about their ongoing struggles with television ratings. Ever since Wrestlemania 35 has ended, WWE has been failing to generate a good number for RAW or SmackDown, with there being a significant drop in the rating last week.

While there are a multitude of theories floating around as to what the reason for these disappointing ratings could be; it looks like the network heads have their own ideas and may have Vince McMahon pay heed to them soon.

In case you didn't know...

This week on RAW, Vince McMahon announced the Wild Card Rule, according to which a certain amount of Superstars can jump ship to the rival brand for that week only.

While in kayfabe, it was a move done to enhance the Vince McMahon/ Roman Reigns feud, in reality, WWE feel that this decision is the correct answer to their woes.

It had been reported that television executives are not happy with the product as of now, and feel wrestling has become "too cold".

The heart of the matter

As per Wrestling Obserer Newsletter (via Wrestlingrumors.net), both FOX and USA want WWE to end the Brand Split.

USA is the network which airs Monday Night RAW, whereas SmackDown Live is all set to move to FOX in October this year.

It is understandable that both these networks want the top talent to be a part of the show which they are airing. It will be interesting to see if the "Wild Card Rule" will satiate the two major networks, or will Vince McMahon have to anul the brand split in due time.

What's next?

It has just been one week since the Wild Card rule was enforced so we will have to wait and see if it pans out or ends up being another poor call by the WWE.

