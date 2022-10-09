What time will The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 18 air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored

Episode 18 of season 11 of The Walking Dead is scheduled to be released on AMC on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The episode has already been made available to the subscribers of AMC+.

Titled A New Deal, the upcoming episode will follow the Commonwealth's efforts at clamping down on forces.

The Walking Dead series, which began in 2010, will conclude with season 11 with the finale episode set to be released in November 2022.

The American post-apocalyptic horror television show, The Walking Dead, is based on the comic book series of the same name and has spawned multiple spin-offs owing to its popularity. While Rick Grimes was the primary character in the series, his apparent death in season 9 resulted in supporting characters taking over as well as independent shows on the secondary characters.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of the final season.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 18: Everything you need to know

Episode 18 of season 11 of The Walking Dead is the second episode of the third part of the series finale. Season 11 has a total of 24 episodes, which have been divided into eight episodes per part.

IMDb's synopsis for episode 18 reads:

"Carol makes a deal with Pamela to wipe the slate clean on behalf of her friends. Aaron, Jerry, Lydia and Elijah get on the road to Oceanside to fill them in on a plan. The Commonwealth celebrates Founders Day."

The upcoming developments will be a result of Carol drawing up a bargain with Pamela while the Commonwealth continues to thwart dissent. The build-up began with episode 17, which was released last Sunday.

Titled Lockdown, the episode witnessed Neagan visit the Commonwealth in disguise after he helped Daryl escape Lance Hornsby. Neagan met Carol, who in turn met Pamela. Carol and Neagan helped Pamela reunite with Sebastion, who was being hunted by some rogue citizens.

A preview for episode 18 witnessed Pamela Milton track Norman Reedus and his group with Josh Hamilton's Lance Hornsby. Reedus has a knife to Sebastian's neck and is about to kill him when the Commonwealth leader arrives on the scene. Both Milton and Hornsby asked Reedus to let go of Sebastian. Although he complies, Reedus turns and stabs Sebastian in the hand.

Carol emerges in the scene as well. When Reedus asks her what she has done, Carol replies, "I made a deal for us." The deal here could refer to a plan to help those stuck inside the walls.

It remains to be seen what Carol has in mind and how the Commonwealth will react to it.

The season will see actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and Josh Hamilton in significant roles, among others.

Fans might wonder about the future of the series after the end of season 11. It is to be noted that the spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, which also aired on AMC and AMC+, ended in September, after premiering in August this year.

In July, AMC announced the release of another series slated for 2023 that will expand the franchise. It will reunite actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who essayed Rick Grimes and Michonne respectively in the original series.

Episode 18 of season 11 of The Walking Dead will air on AMC and AMC+ on October 9, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

