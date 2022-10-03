''The beginning of the end'': Twitter explodes as AMC drops The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 

The 17th episode of The Walking Dead season 11 premiered on AMC on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Titled Lockdown, the episode continues to focus on the heroes' battle for survival in a world of the walking dead.

This episode is replete with complicated plot-twists, action, and shooting. Fans on Twitter were excited about the episode, with many praising its relentless tone and pacing.

The Walking Marvel @WalkingDeadLife #TheWalkingDead episode 17 was very good!!!! Intro was awesome and episode throughout was great. Bittersweet !!! The beginning of the end. What’s your predictions? #TheWalkingDead episode 17 was very good!!!! Intro was awesome and episode throughout was great. Bittersweet !!! The beginning of the end. What’s your predictions?

(Note: Spoilers ahead)

Netizens react to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the latest episode of The Walking Dead, with many loving the episode, praising its action and plot-twists. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Joshua Travis @Maddog_219 I watched episode 17 & 18 for #TheWalkingDead Season 11 and both episodes were amazing! It's definitely shaping up to be a great finale. I watched episode 17 & 18 for #TheWalkingDead Season 11 and both episodes were amazing! It's definitely shaping up to be a great finale.

Mac4zz @mac4zz Part C episode 17 of #TheWalkingDead opened up the finishing act of the show with a bang. Episode 18 does alright, but ultimately it’s to build up the clear catastrophe with the Commonwealth in later episodes. Enjoyed the references to past seasons/loved new intro music additions Part C episode 17 of #TheWalkingDead opened up the finishing act of the show with a bang. Episode 18 does alright, but ultimately it’s to build up the clear catastrophe with the Commonwealth in later episodes. Enjoyed the references to past seasons/loved new intro music additions

Leander @itsleander TWD is baaaack with the final 8 episodes of season 11, the series finale. Just watched episodes 17 and 18 and they're going out with a bang!!! #TheWalkingDead TWD is baaaack with the final 8 episodes of season 11, the series finale. Just watched episodes 17 and 18 and they're going out with a bang!!! #TheWalkingDead

Angie @angelywrld Yooo im 25min in the walking dead episode 17 and its so good #twd #twd spoilers #TheWalkingDead Yooo im 25min in the walking dead episode 17 and its so good #twd #twdspoilers #TheWalkingDead

dude_az @penguinwalkerdo Watched episode 17 #TheWalkingDead the opening credits and the adjustment of the new theme song was abit strange but it was good. I’ll wait abit to watch ep 18 cos I don’t wanna rush to the finale 🥹 Watched episode 17 #TheWalkingDead the opening credits and the adjustment of the new theme song was abit strange but it was good. I’ll wait abit to watch ep 18 cos I don’t wanna rush to the finale 🥹

saidilouise @SaidiLouise Just watched episodes 17 and 18 of #thewalkingdead #TWD and OMGOODNESS!!!!! That is all I'll say! No spoilers here :) but OMG @WalkingDead_AMC !!!!!! Just watched episodes 17 and 18 of #thewalkingdead #TWD and OMGOODNESS!!!!! That is all I'll say! No spoilers here :) but OMG @WalkingDead_AMC !!!!!!

Renzo David 🎬🎬🎥📽 @literaryparadox

#TWDFamily

#TheWalkingDead I have watched episode 17 and 18 of the 11th season of TWD and I have to say, it's up to a great start. Can't wait for episode 19, but that excitement just reminds me how much closer we are to the finish line. I have watched episode 17 and 18 of the 11th season of TWD and I have to say, it's up to a great start. Can't wait for episode 19, but that excitement just reminds me how much closer we are to the finish line. #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead

The 17th episode ended on an absolute cliffhanger, brilliantly setting the tone for the rest of the season as the show heads towards its conclusion. The evil Lance Hornsby is finally subdued by Daryl Dixon. The episode ends with Lance smiling while Daryl has a knife under his throat. What this smile could possibly mean has been the subject of debate on social media among fans.

With a lot of pivotal events set to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the show pans out in the remaining episodes. Viewers can look forward to a satisfying end to what has been an iconic show that's become an inseparable part of pop culture over the last decade.

More details about The Walking Dead plot and cast

The popular show is set in a post-apocalyptic world, wherein humans look to survive zombie attacks. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A group of survivors travel in search of safety and security, constantly on the move in search of a secure home. But the pressure each day to stay alive sends many in the group to the deepest depths of human cruelty, and they soon discover that the overwhelming fear of the survivors can be more deadly than the zombies walking among them. At times, the interpersonal conflicts present a greater threat to their continuing survival than the walkers that roam the country.''

The series has garnered widespread critical acclaim for its writing, gripping storyline, thematic depth, and performances by the actors. It enjoys a significant cult following among fans of horror around the world, therefore spawning a number of spinoffs as well, including Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead, amongst others.

The series stars Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and Chandler Riggs, among many others, essaying pivotal roles.

Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, it was initially helmed by popular filmmaker Frank Darabont, who has made films like The Shawshank Redemption, Green Mile, and The Mist. He later quit the show, following which Glen Mazzara, Scott M. Gimple, and Angela Kang went on to become the series' showrunners.

Don't forget to catch season 11 of the show on AMC.

