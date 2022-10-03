''The beginning of the end'': Twitter explodes as AMC drops The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 

The 17th episode of The Walking Dead season 11 premiered on AMC on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Titled Lockdown, the episode continues to focus on the heroes' battle for survival in a world of the walking dead.
This episode is replete with complicated plot-twists, action, and shooting. Fans on Twitter were excited about the episode, with many praising its relentless tone and pacing.
(Note: Spoilers ahead)
Netizens react to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17
Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the latest episode of The Walking Dead, with many loving the episode, praising its action and plot-twists. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
The 17th episode ended on an absolute cliffhanger, brilliantly setting the tone for the rest of the season as the show heads towards its conclusion. The evil Lance Hornsby is finally subdued by Daryl Dixon. The episode ends with Lance smiling while Daryl has a knife under his throat. What this smile could possibly mean has been the subject of debate on social media among fans.
With a lot of pivotal events set to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the show pans out in the remaining episodes. Viewers can look forward to a satisfying end to what has been an iconic show that's become an inseparable part of pop culture over the last decade.
More details about The Walking Dead plot and cast
The popular show is set in a post-apocalyptic world, wherein humans look to survive zombie attacks. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:
''A group of survivors travel in search of safety and security, constantly on the move in search of a secure home. But the pressure each day to stay alive sends many in the group to the deepest depths of human cruelty, and they soon discover that the overwhelming fear of the survivors can be more deadly than the zombies walking among them. At times, the interpersonal conflicts present a greater threat to their continuing survival than the walkers that roam the country.''
The series has garnered widespread critical acclaim for its writing, gripping storyline, thematic depth, and performances by the actors. It enjoys a significant cult following among fans of horror around the world, therefore spawning a number of spinoffs as well, including Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead, amongst others.
The series stars Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and Chandler Riggs, among many others, essaying pivotal roles.
Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, it was initially helmed by popular filmmaker Frank Darabont, who has made films like The Shawshank Redemption, Green Mile, and The Mist. He later quit the show, following which Glen Mazzara, Scott M. Gimple, and Angela Kang went on to become the series' showrunners.
