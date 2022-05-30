Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15: Have we seen the last of Alicia Clark?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 may be the last appearance of Alicia Clark, the heart and soul of Fear the Walking Dead. Or it may not, based on whether your glass is half full or half empty.

Initially, it was the story of the Clarks. They died one by one (or not, more on this later) in brutal ways, but Alicia survived. She was the Daenerys Targaryen of the show, using every setback to grow into a stronger and more formidable warrior.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, the actress, has also been confirmed to play the lead role in the upcoming thriller Saint X. After seven seasons on a show that has a myriad of ups and downs, her final appearance seemingly happened in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15. We haven’t seen a body yet, which indicates that she could always return, but, in all likelihood, even if that happens, she will be gone for a spell.

As for the episode itself, it is a difficult one to follow. Alicia Clark is plagued by fever dreams from a walker bite that has allowed an infection to spread all across her body. She goes in and out of consciousness through the episode, following a mysterious masked girl across the apocalyptic landscape. This is also an hour filled with symbolism, with a bird denoting life in a death-ridden landscape. The significance is explained throughout the episode.

It is very easy to guess that the little girl is Alicia herself. Or rather, a younger version of her. No other character but Alicia Clark sees her, and more importantly, hints are strewn throughout the course of the episode. Hence, fans would probably have guessed that she was leading Alicia to the tower to rescue Victor Strand in a final heroic act.

While the plotline for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 can become a tad overly convoluted, the performances of the actors involved are amazing. Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo excel as Alicia Clark and Victor Strand. Yes, it is confusing how Clark is able to drag Strand (who is inebriated) all the way to the MRAP vehicle, where the two are discovered by the rest of the group. But the actors do their damnedest to make it all work and make sense.

As the entire cast sets sail for new horizons at the end of the episode, Clark decides to stay behind. Her fate is unclear because she wakes up cured and healed. While the premise of the show is fantastical, survival would be too much of a stretch based on the rules the series is known to follow. That said, since there is no body, one has to assume that a potential return isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Clark.

At the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15, Alicia Clark tells Victor Strand that she loves him. One has to believe that it’s the actor telling Colman Domingo, her companion from Season 1, how much he means to her.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15: Will Alicia Clark and Madison never meet?

One of the most interesting plotlines would have been an eventual confrontation between the two remaining Clarks. We know that Madison (Kim Dickens) is slated to return to Fear the Walking Dead very soon.

Without this payoff, one has to wonder if Madison's return will feel as significant. But then again, a reboot for the entire series set away from the nuclear radiation that has bogged the show down quite a bit may indeed be for the best. A new episode is already streaming on AMC+, and it's a fair bit better than the previous one was.

