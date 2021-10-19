Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere - Why Victor Strand may be the show's greatest villain yet

Fear the Walking Dead is back with a bang (several bangs actually). After ten nuclear warheads exploded in the last season, turning a zombie infested land into a zombie infested nuclear wasteland, we arrive at the Season 7 premiere in a world that doesn't look like anything we've seen before.

While the entire world of Fear the Walking Dead cowers in fear and adapts to these new circumstances, one man thrives in the apocalypse. His name is Victor Strand, and he has assumed his rightful place as the primary antagonist of the seventh season. While we've seen many great villains, from Negan, to The Governor, to Alpha and Beta, and even the demented Teddy across the Walking Dead franchise, Strand may in fact be the most evil.

His actions in the Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere prove as much. If you haven't seen it yet, it's streaming on AMC+ and Amazon Prime Video, depending on where you are.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 - Victor Strand shows his true self at last

Yes, we've seen glimpses of other villains in flashback sequences and sometimes, in the case of Negan and Alpha, there are entire episodes dedicated to their backstory.

In the case of Victor Strand, in true AMC fashion we've seen him break bad, if you will, across seven whole seasons of Fear the Walking Dead! And like Walter White, he too had a moment where he tipped the equilibrium of good and evil over to the dark side. This was when Victor Strand, in Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead, pushed Morgan into a group of walkers.

Negan and Alpha did what they did for the good of their people and their communities. They thought that there was no other way to survive. Teddy was just stark raving mad! Victor Strand is quite sane, and every action of his serves his own amusement and benefit. How else do you explain him sacrificing his own people in the quest to find Alicia in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere?

Honestly, one may go so far as to say that Victor Strand's character arc, transforming him into the ultimate bad guy in Fear the Walking Dead, is far more interesting than anything the bad guys have done on the main show. Pope's character arc was a dud!

What depths will Victor Strand fall to? Only time will tell just how twisted the man really is.

