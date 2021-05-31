Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Spoiler-Free Review + How to watch: Ultimate betrayal, Comparisons to Negan cliffhanger

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15, is slated to air on June 6th, 2021, on account of Memorial Day weekend, but those with access to Amazon Prime Video may have already seen the highly anticipated episode already.

There are comparisons being made between the cliffhanger at the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 and the infamous Negan lineup from the original Walking Dead series. While the nature of both cliffhangers is very different, the penultimate episode of the sixth season sets the stage perfectly for the upcoming season finale. Fear the Walking Dead has risen like a phoenix (or indeed like a zombie) reminding us that it is a strong show in its own right.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Spoiler Free Review

Here is what we know thus far. Teddy (played by John Glover), the cult leader who leads the 'End is the Beginning' clan, believes that a new beginning involves wiping out everyone on the surface. Riley (played by Nick Stahl) is his brainwashed disciple, and Dakota too has formed a sort of kinship with the psychopath.

It is almost terrifying to note their interplay in the opening minutes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15. Not only has Dakota incurred the ire of the Walking Dead universe by killing off the beloved John Dorie, but this sinister new alliance must surely disgust many fans

Much of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 takes place inside a nuclear submarine called the USS Pennsylvania. Morgan and Strand explore their complicated relationship within the submarine as they navigate hallways filled with decomposing walkers. Without going into specifics, Victor Strand reveals his true colors once again, this time at the expense of Morgan.

As for the actual cliffhanger, one may even go so far as to say that the stakes are even higher than those of the Negan episode. More than one major character could die and entire communities could be wiped out.

How does this angle tie into the overall CRM arc? There are more questions than answers after Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15, and that's always a good thing.