Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 Trailer + Preview - Can Alicia Clark be brainwashed, Could Madison Clark return?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 is called 'Mother' and features Alicia Clark, raising many an eyebrow. We know for sure that Cole (remember him from Season 4?) returns in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14. The title, however, suggests that Madison Clark, whom we believed to be dead, could make a valiant return to the show. Let's have a look at the trailers that have been released thus far and come to our own conclusion.

As great as Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead has been, it's never managed to pick up the momentum it once had with the Clarks. Speculation is rampant on the internet. Could the return of Madison Clark (played by Kim Dickens) change the show forever?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 - Could Madison Clark return?

In addition to the return of Cole, the trailer suggests that the primary characters in the episode will be Alicia Clark, Dakota, and serial killer turned cult leader, Teddy. Obviously, Dakota, responsible for John Dorie's death, has a long way to go to make amends with Alicia!

While we can speculate all day long about Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 and whether Madison Clark will return, let's not ignore Teddy's backstory. We learned in the episode prior that John Dorie Sr. has been on the hunt for this maniac for a really long time. In Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14, we get a glimpse into his twisted past. Can we also learn about his crazy plans for the future?

Another trailer that's been released for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 suggests that Teddy's cult is constantly at work in their attempt to brainwash Alicia Clark! Little do they know of her struggles and how she's significantly harder to convince than, say...Strand!

Coming back to Madison Clark, how will the balance of power be maintained if she does indeed return, quite literally, from the dead? Can Morgan Jones, who has assumed control of the community we've come to know and love coexist with yet another powerhouse at the head of the table?

For more Fear the Walking Dead Previews, click here and here. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's pop culture division for more Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead content.