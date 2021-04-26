Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Trailer + Preview - Alicia Clark & Althea return, Who are the 'End is the Beginning' people?

The trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 is out and it looks absolutely stunning. Shortly after we learned that Daniel Salazar, who pretended to suffer from memory loss, was dealing with actual psychological issues, the characters decided to go after the mysterious new group, the cult that spraypaints 'The End is the Beginning' just about everywhere.

Fans who watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 should be thrilled that two fan-favorite characters who weren't a part of the previous episode - Alicia Clark (played by Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Althea (played by Maggie Grace) - return for this episode. But have they met their match, coming up against the most advanced community in the Walking Dead universe?

And the funny thing is...they do not even seem hostile. Yet.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 introduces us to 'The Holding'

The first thing that strikes viewers when they look at this brand new community, the clan we know as 'The Holding,' is that they seem incredibly happy and self-sufficient. They even have pizza, which is a rare commodity, years into the zombie apocalypse.

But the most striking thing about Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 opening minutes has to be the unique and terrifying walker that exists almost like a deity many miles below the earth's surface.

Fans in the comments have compared The Holding to Terminus from Season 4 and 5 of The Walking Dead, a community that seemed like a haven before the central cast learned that behind the smiles was a bunch of cannibals!

Another Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 sneak peek video sees Nick Stahl, whom we know from the Terminator franchise, take Alicia and Althea around the community, introducing them to their unique methods. And even though food, water, and power seem aplenty, Althea asks the big question - whatever are they preparing for?

Check out the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 trailer and let us know in the comments if you think that the walker we see is Madison Clark! Such is the speculation in the YouTube video we've linked here.

Check out our preview for the previous Fear the Walking Dead episode right here.