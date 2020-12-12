Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Walking Dead crossover: Daryl and Michonne to be in-game skins

Looks like Fortnite isn't planning on stopping their crossovers anytime soon. The Walking Dead now gets added to their list of already impressive crossovers.

While the Master Chief Bundle already happens to be in the item store as of now, fans of Walking Dead have to wait for a bit longer to get their hands on these skins.

The Walking Dead ft. Fortnite

Suck it, Master Chief pic.twitter.com/hdwmX0XTHl — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 11, 2020

Daryl and Michonne have finally been recruited by Jonesy to help out with the fallout of the Nexus war. These two skins will be available in the store from the 16th of December, 2020.

The price for these skins haven't been disclosed yet, but then again it can be speculated that players will have to pay a price similar to that of the Master Chief bundle in Fortnite. The Master Chief bundle is priced at 2,600 v-Bucks, while the Master Chief skin itself is priced at 1,500 v-Bucks.

Like always, these two skins will feature additional cosmetic items like pickaxes and back blings as well.

All of that contents should be available for preview shortly, given the fact that leaks occur pretty often in the world of Fortnite. But even if it doesn't get leaked, the skins and the associated cosmetics drop in another 5 days.

Advertisement

People waited for over a year for Cyberpunk 2077 to be released. Compared to that, waiting for five days shouldn't be that big of a deal for anyone.

It's nice to see the kind of crossovers that Fortnite is delivering at this point of time. Despite it being too early in the season, there's a rumor that there are more crossovers coming in and that more interesting characters are going to be added to the world of Fortnite shortly.

So as long as there are no new leaks, everything can only be classified as a rumor for now, until they come true that is.