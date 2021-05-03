Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 trailer + preview- Morgan Jones takes on Riley, First glimpse of Grace's daughter, Major death?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 is entitled 'In Dreams' and comes right after its excellent predecessor - 'The Holding'. In the previous episode, we met two new villains named Teddy and Riley, two men who live in an underground community, hell-bent on blowing up everything on the surface. Funnily enough, they knew about the show's protagonist - Morgan Jones!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, much like the episode name suggests, has a very dreamlike aura in the opening minutes. And yet, as we can see from the trailer, the action does not abate even for a minute.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 - 16 years into the future?

Karen David, who plays Grace, speaks in this special trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12. She talks about how this episode is one where Grace is challenged physically, emotionally, and spiritually. There is a foreboding sense of doom about the whole thing, and one has to wonder if this is a sign that she will be killed off.

The opening minutes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 show us the first glimpse of Grace's daughter, Athena, where she refers to Morgan as her father. Why, she even wields a staff like Morgan Jones does! The only catch here is that this is a glimpse of her 16 years into the future, where Morgan Jones is an old man!

Yet another preview of the episode shows a future version of June Dorie, who now goes by the name Dr. Dorie. Charlie, too, is no longer a teenager but a grown woman. Many have speculated in the comments that these are hallucinations experienced by Grace in her final moments.

Thankfully, it's not all flashbacks and hallucinations through the episode, and those who crave their dose of action will find it in spades on Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12. Morgan Jones is the key to everything, and incidentally, he also has a key that the bad guys want.

