"It's a Pandora's box": Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey reacts to what Madison Clark's return means to her character

Fear the Walking Dead is scheduled to return for the second half of its seventh season on Sunday April 17th at 9.00 pm ET. The mid-season premiere will feature Alycia Debnam-Carey, the longest surviving Clark on the show, in a leading role.

That said, we know for sure that the distinction above is set to change later in this very season. Kim Dickens, who was seemingly killed off in Season 4 is set to return as Madison Clark soon. We asked Debnam-Carey what her on-screen mother's return will mean for Alicia:

"Yeah, as far as Alicia is concerned, I'd say it's a Pandora's box that she's well and truly locked and thrown away the key to. To push down and try and continue to move on. I think it's something that she... there are elements of Madison that are part of her ethos that she travels with, trying to find the good in things and there are elements that now we've seen her grow into that are a lot more like her mother."

The Fear the Walking Dead star maintained that the thought of Madison Clark returning is not on her character's radar. The Australian actress added that Alicia had to let go of Madison to find herself:

"But for her to have found her own person, she had to let the idea of it go a little bit. To embrace her new self in this world. So yeah, that's something I think is definitely in the same way is not really on her mind at all. Yeah."

Madison Clark returns to a different world in Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead is a very different show from the initial adventures of the Clark family. Madison Clark will return to a nuclear wasteland, where her once ally Victor Strand is the big bad villain. Meanwhile, there's also Arno and The Stalkers, another group out to get the good guys. It will be interesting to see how the show explains her absence and what her first interaction with her daughter Alicia will be like.

