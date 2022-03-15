Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 B Trailer - Madison Clark is alive. And she's back. 

Madison Clark is back on Fear the Walking Dead and we have footage to prove it. The matriarch of the Clark family, who was presumed dead in the fourth season of the iconic spinoff, is back in all her glory once again.

So here's a recap for our fine readers. The last time we saw Madison Clark, she was confronted by a herd of walkers and consumed by a blaze. We never saw a body and whenever such is the case on Fear the Walking Dead and the allied universe, it means anything's possible!

Fans have yearned for her ever since, believing her to be alive. As Alycia, the last of the Clarks and her motley crew of survivors braved the zombie-infested nuclear wasteland, loyalists of the show prayed for a miracle.

We learned in December of last year that Madison, played by veteran actress Kim Dickens, was indeed alive and she would be rejoining the Fear the Walking Dead cast in Seasons 7 and 8. Now we can finally see her in the official trailer that AMC was kind enough to share with SK Pop!

Kim Dickens @KimDickens MADISON IS BACK #TalkingDead #FearTWD Been holding this secret for a while nowMADISON IS BACK Been holding this secret for a while now 🚨MADISON IS BACK 🚨#TalkingDead #FearTWD https://t.co/xvG0DUa9ro

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 B trailer - Madison Clark officially returns

In the closing moments of the trailer, a garbled, ominous, creepy voice asks Madison what her name is. When she reveals her name, she is informed that she will cease to be Madison going forward. This mysterious party will give her a brand new name.

The show has been slowly building to the mystery of Padre, a haven of normalcy in the nuclear apocalypse. One has to believe that Clark is somehow embroiled in the mystery. Fans on the internet have speculated that the voice on the other end of the radio is Jadis, last seen on The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Whatever the case may be, things are certainly heating up!

