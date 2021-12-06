Fear the Walking Dead news: Alicia Clark gets bitten, Madison Clark to join the cast again

Fear the Walking Dead served up both good and bad news in equal measure this week. Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) confirmed that she's bitten and infected. Wielding a mechanical arm in the vein of Aaron (Ross Marquand), she is biding her time until she turns. Unless a miracle happens, one has to believe that one of the Fear the Walking Dead originals will be written out of the show.

Meanwhile, Kim Dickens, AKA Madison Clark will return for some part of Season 7 and will become a series regular from Season 8. Yes, Fear the Walking Dead has indeed been renewed for an eighth season. One of the franchise's most beloved characters has returned to the fold again.

Even though Alicia's time on Fear the Walking Dead is seemingly limited, she has declared all-out war on her former friend, Victor Strand. She discovers, in the mid-season premiere, that her love interest Will (Gus Halper) meets his end at the dastardly hands of the series' antagonist, played by Colman Domingo.

Hell hath no fury like a holocaust survivor scorned, and Alicia is likely to team up with Morgan (Lennie James) to take Strand down for good!

Fear the Walking Dead - What world will Madison Clark step into?

Fear the Walking Dead is a very different show from the time when Madison Clark left. She was last seen in Season 4, but a body was never found. Fans rooted for her, hoping against hope that she would return to the cast. It will be interesting to see how she fits into the current crop of characters.

Don't forget that of the original Fear the Walking Dead cast, very few names remain. How Madison Clark gets along with June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) or Grace (Karen David) will be interesting to see. Also, can she ever forgive Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), just like Alicia Clark did, for shooting her son Nick?

Where has Madison been for the duration that she's been away? This is the million-dollar question that needs to be answered.

Fear the Walking Dead fans are in for a treat!

