Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 review - Alicia Clark returns, Victor Strand poisoned by an unexpected character

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, entitled 'The Portrait', refers to a painting that Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has made in his likeness. Only, he is upset that the artist cannot capture his true essence. Therefore he has it hurled into a mass of walkers from the roof of his building. And that begins the journey of this vain and demented man.

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, a man is confronted by the mysterious group known as The Stalkers. Using catapults as weapons, they fling walkers galore towards his place of shelter. Lo and behold, Strand finds out that he's been poisoned by someone from his group. Eventually, it is revealed that Morgan, his arch-nemesis, would come to him seeking help (Lennie James).

But fans will love Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 because their beloved Alicia Clark has returned to action. Alycia Debnam Carey is back in the cast, and the show just feels bigger than ever before.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7: Where has Alicia Clark been?

When the nuclear holocaust happened, Alicia was hunkered down in a bunker where she survived the worst of the fallout. She mentions that the Stalkers that we saw in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 are not her people. But before an emotional reunion can happen, radioactive walkers amble towards their encampment.

When they're fired upon, they explode, and all hell breaks loose. It will be interesting to see what the fallout of the episode is, and how the good guys survive. Bear in mind that Alicia and Morgan are now in the same encampment as the first couple of the apocalypse Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 is a great setup for the episodes to follow.

The question of 'good' and 'bad' arises again in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7. Is Morgan a good guy when he poisoned Strand in cold blood? And did Strand just show fatherly affection towards Baby Mo?

Everything is heating up as the mid-season finale approaches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar