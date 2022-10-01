What time will The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 17 air on AMC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The 17th episode of The Walking Dead season 11 is expected to air on AMC on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The series returns after a hiatus of almost six months - the 16th episode of the latest season aired on April 10, 2022.

The 11th season is the final installment of the show, and fans are eagerly awaiting the remaining episodes for a satisfying conclusion to the storyline. Read on to learn more details about The Walking Dead season 11, what to expect from the new episode, and more.

The Walking Dead season 11: What can you expect from episode 17?

Titled Lockdown, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Lance Hornsby, who is hellbent on seeking revenge and is looking to ruin the lives of the remaining citizens. Hornsby continues to remain the final season's biggest threat.

As the show heads to a conclusion, viewers can look forward to several thrilling episodes, kicking off with Sunday's Lockdown, where each group of civilians will look for ways to survive whilst battling a number of complicated challenges.

With many pivotal events set to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out across the remaining eight episodes of the season.

What happened last time?

The previous episode, titled Acts of God, witnessed a number of dramatic events that could possibly alter the course of the narrative. It focused majorly on the atrocities committed by the evil Lance Hornsby, who's wreaking havoc across the Commonwealth.

One of the most fascinating and complex aspects of the story is Hornsby and Milton's hunger for power, and fans can expect the show to explore more of it in the upcoming episodes.

The 11th season, which is split into 3 parts, premiered in August last year and went on a hiatus from October to February. The season resumed its second part on February 20, 2022 and took another pause from April to October.

The long hiatus has further increased anticipation among fans, who are now eagerly looking forward to the final eight episodes, expecting the show to tie all loose ends and provide a fitting end to the story.

A quick look at The Walking Dead plot

The Walking Dead is set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies look to destroy the remaining human survivors. It is based on the eponymous comic book series by Robert Kirkman, and follows a group of survivors in the years following a zombie apocalypse.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''A group of survivors travel in search of safety and security, constantly on the move in search of a secure home. But the pressure each day to stay alive sends many in the group to the deepest depths of human cruelty, and they soon discover that the overwhelming fear of the survivors can be more deadly than the zombies walking among them. At times, the interpersonal conflicts present a greater threat to their continuing survival than the walkers that roam the country.''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, ambition, and gripping storyline. It has garnered a global fan following and has turned into a pop culture phenomenon. The show features Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and Josh Hamilton, among many others, essaying key roles.

Don't miss The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 on AMC on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

