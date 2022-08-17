5 best zombie films to watch on Netflix right now

Watching Zombie films is a way to live vicariously through the main characters in a post-apocalyptic world. Zombie apocalypse movies became quite popular in the 2010s with the rise of franchises like The Walking dead. Luckily, there is an extensive library of such films on Netflix for fans of this niche sub-genre to enjoy.

Here's a list of our top 5 picks from the platform's exciting Zombie Film catalog.

Army of the Dead and four other Zombie films available on Netflix

1) #Alive

#Alive is a South Korean zombie film released on Netflix on September 8, 2020. The film follows a live streamer, seemingly the only survivor of an unknown rapid virus. He tries to stay safe by locking himself in his apartment. The entire city of Seoul becomes chaotic as zombies take it over.

The thriller will keep you hooked from the start and is packed with jump scares. It incorporates all the fantastical elements of classic zombie films and adds a fresh spin to it with unique cinematography and action set pieces.

2) Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is an American zombie heist film by Zack Snyder. The film belongs to Snyder's universe, Dawn of the Dead (2004). The film, released on the platform on May 21, 2021, is set in Las Vegas and follows a group of mercenaries as they gamble and make their way into the quarantine zone to pull off a grand heist.

The zombie film is action-packed and colored by its brightly lit Las Vegas setting. The exhilarating flick is a guaranteed entertainer with its effective humor, stellar performances by the ensemble cast, and masterful cinematography.

3) Zombieland

Zombieland is an American zombie comedy film released in 2009 and is available on Netflix. The film follows a geeky college student who tries to make his way through a post-apocalyptic zombie take-over and meets three eccentric strangers. They then travel across the country, seeking a sanctuary free from zombies.

The film is funny, bloody, dark, and will sometimes give you quite the jump scare. Give Zombieland a watch if you want to explore a zombie film that focuses on humor rather than the doom that comes with the genre.

4) Warm Bodies

Warm Bodies is an American paranormal romantic zombie comedy film released in 2013. The film is now available to stream on Netflix. It is based on a 2010 book (of the same name) written by Isaac Marion, which in turn is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

This is not a regular zombie film. It is campy, and the mannerisms of the zombies are unlike any other portrayal in pop culture history.

The official Netflix description reads:

After eating a young man's brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim's girlfriend.

The story follows a young woman and a zombie as they fall in love. The film is noted for displaying human characteristics in the apocalyptic figures and is told from a zombie's perspective.

The love story between the titular characters is endearingly-weird, making for a unique viewing experience. Overall, the film is entertaining, has well-placed comedic elements, and doesn't take itself too seriously, making the film feel fantastical in a sense.

5) Cargo

Cargo is an Australian post-apocalyptic horror drama film released on Netflix on May 18, 2018. The story follows a man who gets stranded with his infant daughter in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in rural Australia. The man gets infected and must find a way to protect his daughter from his changing form.

Cargo is an emotional and gripping film. The cinematography capturing the landscapes of Australia is stunning. The slow-burn thrilling zombie film is a must-watch and will keep you on the edge of your seat, taking you through a range of emotions all at once.

