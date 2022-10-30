What time will The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 21 air on AMC and AMC+?

The Walking Dead Season 11, is set to return with its much-awaited episode 21, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, on AMC Network and AMC+. The 11th season is the final season of the highly exhilarating and popular zombie-apocalyptic horror-thriller series.

The series has been adapted from the highly-celebrated comic book series The Walking Dead, written by Tony Moore, Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard. The series is developed by Frank Darabont.

Rohn Schmidt, David Boyd, Michael E. Satrazemis, David Tattersall and Stephen Campbell have acted as cinematographers for The Walking Dead. Meanwhile, Bear McCreary is the music composer of the series.

The long list of executive producers for The Walking Dead includes Frank Darabont, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirkman, Glen Mazzara, Charles H. Eglee, Scott M. Gimple, Tom Luse, Greg Nicotero, Denise Huth, Joseph Incaprera and Angela Kang.

Since the promo trailer for the upcoming episode 21 of the series' Season 11 was released, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness what is in store for them. Fans are especially excited as the previous episode titled, What's Been Lost ends on such a riveting note.

In episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 11, the audience saw Carol killing Lance with an arrow after he drew a gun on Carol and Daryl.

Everything you need to know about AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 21

Episode 21 of the series' 11th season will be released on AMC and its streaming platform AMC +, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. As mentioned earlier, the episode will air at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Episode 21 of the series' final season titled, Outpost 22, is written by Jim Barnes while Tawnia McKiernan directed it.

As per the official synopsis for episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11, released by AMC Network:

"Separated from their children, the survivors track a military convoy to a mysterious destination."

The synopsis doesn't give a lot of information about the episode. However, the official promo video clip seems to give an insight into what might be an exhilarating and interesting episode as the survivors try to track a military group.

How's the official promo video for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead Season 11 looking?

The official promo video clip for the latest episode of the AMC series' Season was dropped on October 16, 2022.

The promo clip provides fans with an immersing and nail-biting glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode of the 11th season of The Walking Dead. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will be quite driven by action and is bound to take viewers on a thrilling and astounding rollercoaster journey.

After the arrival of episode 21, there will only be three episodes left in Season 11. A list showing the release dates of all four upcoming episodes, including episode 21, is given here:

Episode 21 - Outpost 22: October 30 (Sunday), 2022

Episode 22 - Faith: November 6 (Sunday), 2022

Episode 23 - Family: November 13 (Sunday), 2022

Episode 24 - Rest in Peace: November 20 (Sunday), 2022

Don't forget to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

