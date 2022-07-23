Why did Andrew Lincoln quit The Walking Dead Season 9? Cause explored amid new spin-off series announcement at SDCC 2022

The Walking Dead, a fan-favorite series based on the popular comic of the same name written by Robert Kirkman, has finally announced a spin-off.

The San Diego Comic-Con panel of The Walking Dead, which was held on July 21, 2022, had a surprise in store for fans. Andrew Lincoln appeared alongside co-star Danai Gurira to announce their new spin-off series to the original show.

The AMC series, which was launched in 2010, has retained its loyal fanbase for over a decade. Actor Andrew Lincoln played the role of Rick Grimes, one of the lead characters in the series.

However, after being associated with the show for nearly a decade, Lincoln suddenly departed from the series in 2018. Let us explore the reason for his departure in light of the new announcement, which will give viewers the opportunity to see Lincoln reprise his role as Grimes.

Reason behind Andrew Lincoln's departure from The Walking Dead examined

The Walking Dead is a show known for killing off its main characters every now and then. However, nobody had expected the protagonist to stop appearing in the series suddenly, since characters like Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon were assumed to be the mainstays of the show.

Andrew Lincoln's sudden decision to discontinue playing the lead in The Walking Dead seemed odd to many. However, the Rick Grimes actor confirmed later on that he had left the series because he wanted to be near his family. With his two children staying at his home in the UK, the doting father missed his family terribly.

Since the production of the series was primarily based in Atlanta, the actor had to stay away from his children for extended durations, and he wanted to change that. So, Lincoln decided to leave the show in order to be able to spend more time with his family.

Before the premiere of Season 9, it was announced that Andrew Lincoln would be leaving the series, which meant that Grimes would have to be written off the script. Fans wondered how the series would accomplish this properly.

Grimes last appeared in the fifth episode of Season 9, where he was presumed dead for a while after a bridge blew up because of dynamite. However, viewers were given a glimpse of him flying off in a helicopter with Anne and her allies, which confirmed his survival.

More about the new spin-off series announcement for The Walking Dead

At the San Diego Comic-Con, The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln showed up with co-star Danai Gurira to announce the new Rick and Michonne series. The spin-off will be coming to AMC+ in 2023, replacing the Rick Grimes movies that were first announced in 2018. Gurira has commented on the spin-off saying,

"We … have been cooking something up for you all because we missed you and we owe you the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne,"

Lincoln added:

"I personally can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on and get the band back together,"

The limited series spin-off will focus exclusively on the love story between Grimes and Michonne. The announcement has come as a welcome relief for fans who were disappointed with Grimes' sudden departure. Michonne was also last seen in the series around that time as she went off to find Rick.

Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming spin-off.

