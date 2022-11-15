How are The Walking Dead fans reacting to (spoiler) getting shot?

Episode 23 of The Walking Dead season 11, titled Family, dropped exclusively on AMC and AMC +, on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Without a shred of doubt, it shook fans of the series to the core as they witness one of the most pivotal characters getting fatally shot.

In the episode, Rick's daughter and the future of The Walking Dead, Judith was accidentally shot by Pamela, leaving the audience rattled and speechless. Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions about Judith getting shot.

Enderboss25  @enderboss25 This is it. My favourite scene in all of The Walking Dead. It sums all the values the show has been telling us: Family. Faith. Bravery. The entire group fending off the walkers, putting themselves in danger just so Daryl can escape with an unconscious Judith is breathtaking. This is it. My favourite scene in all of The Walking Dead. It sums all the values the show has been telling us: Family. Faith. Bravery. The entire group fending off the walkers, putting themselves in danger just so Daryl can escape with an unconscious Judith is breathtaking. https://t.co/ubuyBkt5Xy

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the finale of the series' eleventh season and how the upcoming episode will unfold after the previous one was so heartbreaking.

Fans flood Twitter with their disbelief at Judith getting shot in The Walking Dead season 11, episode 23

In the nail-biting episode of The Walking Dead, several liberated prisoners and Coalition forces were seen using the Commonwealth train to return to the city to finally bring down Pamela. Judith also went with them to honor her family's vision about the future.

Tyler was remorseful and seen making amends with others for his past mistakes. He then went on to suggest that the children, who have been missing, were taken to the children's home of the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Ezekiel and Negan forgave each other and made peace between themselves.

Princess contacted Mercer, who was seen helping the team sneak in, but he was arrested as Pamela was onto him and knew about his treason. Pamela was then seen drawing the Coalition group into a brutal trap, killing several, along with Tyler. Thereafter, while protecting Maggie, Judith was accidentally shot by Pamela.

The episode ended with Daryl rushing to take Judith to the hospital. It was truly one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the series.

Take a look at some of the fan tweets about what happened in The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 23, here

Fans who saw the episode were shocked and horrified at Judith being shot. While some stated that they hoped that the series would end like it started, others said that Judith couldn't die as she was "not an average kid," who was well-loved.

dream✨ @DreamyBaby___ I feel like the walking dead might finish similar to how it started, maybe Judith wakes up in a hospital bed after being shot and rick and michonne are there 🥺 I feel like the walking dead might finish similar to how it started, maybe Judith wakes up in a hospital bed after being shot and rick and michonne are there 🥺

Que Chill 🏴 @Que_Chill Just finish watching the walking dead season 11 epiaode 23. So Lydia kene potong tangan, judith just been shot by pamela. So much going on in this show right now Just finish watching the walking dead season 11 epiaode 23. So Lydia kene potong tangan, judith just been shot by pamela. So much going on in this show right now 😬

Newt Jorden @BenCote1983

#TheWalkingDead Loved the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead and cant wait to see how its all going to end next week when the series finale air. But seriously though, dont you dare have Judith die... Loved the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead and cant wait to see how its all going to end next week when the series finale air. But seriously though, dont you dare have Judith die...#TheWalkingDead

The Real Mr. J @TheRealMrJ_



From the opening minutes of this past Sunday night’s penultimate episode you immediately know it’s going to be an impactful one. Judith Grimes once aga… “The Walking Dead” Penultimate Episode Review – “Family” Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Series FinaleFrom the opening minutes of this past Sunday night’s penultimate episode you immediately know it’s going to be an impactful one. Judith Grimes once aga… ift.tt/vRx5sXL “The Walking Dead” Penultimate Episode Review – “Family” Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Series FinaleFrom the opening minutes of this past Sunday night’s penultimate episode you immediately know it’s going to be an impactful one. Judith Grimes once aga… ift.tt/vRx5sXL

Melany Fuller Galvan @MelanyGalbear @AMCTalkingDead Walking Dead has never shied away from taking kids out. That 1st ep when Rick shot Teddy Bear girl I knew this was a different kind of show and was drawn in immediately BUT.... huge butt, Judith is not the average kid and she is so loved, even more so than Carl. She just cant die @AMCTalkingDead Walking Dead has never shied away from taking kids out. That 1st ep when Rick shot Teddy Bear girl I knew this was a different kind of show and was drawn in immediately BUT.... huge butt, Judith is not the average kid and she is so loved, even more so than Carl. She just cant die

Brian Daniels @ITSBRANIELSV2 My walking dead finale prediction - Judith channels Rick and shows Pamela “mercy”, asking the fam not to kill her, just lock her up; there’s a reason it was brought up at the beginning of tonight’s episode! My walking dead finale prediction - Judith channels Rick and shows Pamela “mercy”, asking the fam not to kill her, just lock her up; there’s a reason it was brought up at the beginning of tonight’s episode!

christine dickens @dickens715 Just saw the next to last show of the walking dead. I think the show should end with Judith waking up in the hospital all alone. Just like Rick! Just saw the next to last show of the walking dead. I think the show should end with Judith waking up in the hospital all alone. Just like Rick!

From the tweets above, it is quite clear that fans are in shock about what happened in episode 23. Fans are also just as eager to see what happens in the finale of The Walking Dead Season 11.

Learn all about episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11, ahead of its arrival on AMC and AMC +

The much-awaited finale episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, will be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022, exclusively on AMC and AMC +. The airtime of the episode is 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

The episode has been titled, Rest in Peace. Angela Kang has served as the writer of the episode, while Corey Reed and Jim Barnes have acted as the teleplay writers of the episode. The episode has been directed by Greg Nicotero.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, released by IMDb, reads:

"The Walkers carve their bloody path across the Commonwealth. They overrun the people mercilessly and cut a deadly swath through the city. Meanwhile, Mercer is stuck in prison until Max and Princess free him. Together with Ezekiel, Maggie and the others, he now has to fight not only against Pamela and her followers, but also against the army of the walkers."

By the looks of the IMDb synopsis for the finale episode, the audience is in for a bloody, bone-chilling and hair-raising emotional rollercoaster ride.

Season 11 of the fan-favorite series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Michael James Shaw, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, Laila Robins and a few others.

Catch episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11, airing on Sunday, November 20, 2022, on AMC and AMC +.

Poll : 0 votes