How are The Walking Dead fans reacting to (spoiler) getting shot?

Episode 23 of The Walking Dead season 11, titled Family, dropped exclusively on AMC and AMC +, on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Without a shred of doubt, it shook fans of the series to the core as they witness one of the most pivotal characters getting fatally shot.
In the episode, Rick's daughter and the future of The Walking Dead, Judith was accidentally shot by Pamela, leaving the audience rattled and speechless. Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions about Judith getting shot.
Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the finale of the series' eleventh season and how the upcoming episode will unfold after the previous one was so heartbreaking.
Fans flood Twitter with their disbelief at Judith getting shot in The Walking Dead season 11, episode 23
In the nail-biting episode of The Walking Dead, several liberated prisoners and Coalition forces were seen using the Commonwealth train to return to the city to finally bring down Pamela. Judith also went with them to honor her family's vision about the future.
Tyler was remorseful and seen making amends with others for his past mistakes. He then went on to suggest that the children, who have been missing, were taken to the children's home of the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Ezekiel and Negan forgave each other and made peace between themselves.
Princess contacted Mercer, who was seen helping the team sneak in, but he was arrested as Pamela was onto him and knew about his treason. Pamela was then seen drawing the Coalition group into a brutal trap, killing several, along with Tyler. Thereafter, while protecting Maggie, Judith was accidentally shot by Pamela.
The episode ended with Daryl rushing to take Judith to the hospital. It was truly one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the series.
Take a look at some of the fan tweets about what happened in The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 23, here
Fans who saw the episode were shocked and horrified at Judith being shot. While some stated that they hoped that the series would end like it started, others said that Judith couldn't die as she was "not an average kid," who was well-loved.
From the tweets above, it is quite clear that fans are in shock about what happened in episode 23. Fans are also just as eager to see what happens in the finale of The Walking Dead Season 11.
Learn all about episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11, ahead of its arrival on AMC and AMC +
The much-awaited finale episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, will be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022, exclusively on AMC and AMC +. The airtime of the episode is 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.
The episode has been titled, Rest in Peace. Angela Kang has served as the writer of the episode, while Corey Reed and Jim Barnes have acted as the teleplay writers of the episode. The episode has been directed by Greg Nicotero.
The synopsis for the upcoming episode, released by IMDb, reads:
"The Walkers carve their bloody path across the Commonwealth. They overrun the people mercilessly and cut a deadly swath through the city. Meanwhile, Mercer is stuck in prison until Max and Princess free him. Together with Ezekiel, Maggie and the others, he now has to fight not only against Pamela and her followers, but also against the army of the walkers."
By the looks of the IMDb synopsis for the finale episode, the audience is in for a bloody, bone-chilling and hair-raising emotional rollercoaster ride.
Season 11 of the fan-favorite series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Michael James Shaw, Josh Hamilton, Margot Bingham, Laila Robins and a few others.
Catch episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11, airing on Sunday, November 20, 2022, on AMC and AMC +.