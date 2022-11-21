''The worst ending to such a huge show'': The Walking Dead fans divided over series finale ending

The beloved zombie apocalyptic series, The Walking Dead, came to an end on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a twelve-year run, with the arrival of episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11, the series finale episode, on AMC and AMC +.
The finale episode was titled, Rest in Peace. Angela Kang served as the writer for the episode, while Jim Barnes and Corey Reed acted as the screenplay writers. The finale episode of The Walking Dead was directed by Greg Nicotero.
The thrilling series ended with Rick getting found by CRM and having to surrender to them unwillingly right after writing a message to Michonne, who eventually discovered Rick's belongings.
The ending caused a schism among series fans, with some finding it disappointing, while others find it perfectly fitting. Twitter was flooded with viewers' reactions to the series finale of The Walking Dead. See some reactions below.
Twitter is buzzing as fans are divided over The Walking Dead finale
Ever since The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 aired on AMC and AMC +, it has been getting quite the attention of fans for two different reasons. While all fans are quite emotional and sad as the long-running series bids its final goodbye, some fans do not think that the finale episode did any justice to the beloved action-thriller series.
This group of fans even find the episode extremely "atrocious" and "terrible". Take a closer look at some of the tweets that show these feelings below:
On the other hand, some fans think that the series ending was quite satisfactory and perfect. They are deeply moved by and captivated by it, and eagerly anticipate the show's spin-off.
Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets that express these feelings here:
By the looks of the tweets, it is quite understandable that the finale of the series has created quite a split among fans of the series.
Learn all about the final season of The Walking Dead
The eleventh season, which is the final season of The Walking Dead, made its debut on AMC an d AMC + on August 22, 2021, concluding on November 20, 2022. The season was gleaned from the 175–193 issues of the comic book series of the same name. Season 11 has a total of 24 episodes.
The season put its main focus on the encounter between the group and the Commonwealth. In addition to that, the season also explores the confrontation between the group and the Reapers.
Angela Kang, Jim Barnes, Vivian Tse, Nicole Mirante-Matthews, LaToya Morgan, Kevin Deiboldt, Julia Ruchman, Erik Mountain, Corey Reed, Magali Lozano, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick acted as the writers for the final season of the zombie-horror series.
The long list of Season 11's directors includes Kevin Dowling, Frederick E.O. Toye, Greg Nicotero, Sharat Raju, Jon Amiel, Michael Cudlitz, Tawnia McKiernan, Loren Yaconelli, Marcus Stokes, Lily Mariye, Catriona McKenzie, Jeffrey F. January, Karen Gaviola, Aisha Tyler, Tawnia McKiernan, and Rose Troche.
The lead cast list for Season 11 of the series entails Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Angel Theory, and a few others.
Watch The Walking Dead Season 11, currently streaming on AMC +.