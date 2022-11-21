''The worst ending to such a huge show'': The Walking Dead fans divided over series finale ending

The beloved zombie apocalyptic series, The Walking Dead, came to an end on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a twelve-year run, with the arrival of episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11, the series finale episode, on AMC and AMC +.

The finale episode was titled, Rest in Peace. Angela Kang served as the writer for the episode, while Jim Barnes and Corey Reed acted as the screenplay writers. The finale episode of The Walking Dead was directed by Greg Nicotero.

The thrilling series ended with Rick getting found by CRM and having to surrender to them unwillingly right after writing a message to Michonne, who eventually discovered Rick's belongings.

The ending caused a schism among series fans, with some finding it disappointing, while others find it perfectly fitting. Twitter was flooded with viewers' reactions to the series finale of The Walking Dead. See some reactions below.

Jon-Paul Kubicka @CrucialCrusader @bergkamp594 @WalkingDead_AMC This was literally the worst ending to such a huge show. Couldn't even end a show with the main character. At least GOT resolved the story somewhat, this just continues and ends the crappy new characters.

Twitter is buzzing as fans are divided over The Walking Dead finale

Ever since The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 aired on AMC and AMC +, it has been getting quite the attention of fans for two different reasons. While all fans are quite emotional and sad as the long-running series bids its final goodbye, some fans do not think that the finale episode did any justice to the beloved action-thriller series.

This group of fans even find the episode extremely "atrocious" and "terrible". Take a closer look at some of the tweets that show these feelings below:

andrew @bergkamp594 @WalkingDead_AMC Congratulations on taking the title from game of thrones for worst finale ever what a let down

SMac @ScorpDaddio54 @WalkingDead_AMC Atrocious final season/final episode. No closure 2 really anything. If any of u out there think this was great TV, it only proves PT Barnum was right. As it turns out, a waste of Sunday nights 4 11 yrs, & I won't b watching any of these fantasy spin offs. Goodbye & good riddance.

Sox Fan @pandreas14 @WalkingDead_AMC TWD is one of my all-time favorites & tonight was a great episode. After all these years, I was hoping for some finality, an ending. I'll check out the new show in 23' but I'm a little annoyed that we have to wait for the spinoff to continue the story. I hope it will be worth it.

Tømmÿ  @Tmar528 @WalkingDead_AMC Wow after 12 years you end the show with teasers for more spin offs. Terrible finale.

MMK @Dlbraves1Long @WalkingDead_AMC This was so lame. So underwhelming. Congrats on your money grabbing spin-offs. 🤷‍♂️👎🏻

On the other hand, some fans think that the series ending was quite satisfactory and perfect. They are deeply moved by and captivated by it, and eagerly anticipate the show's spin-off.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets that express these feelings here:

MessiTheGOAT @InspiredByLM10i @WalkingDead_AMC Grew up with this show and although I'm sad to see it end, I'm really satisfied with the way it ended. Just seeing Rick again was enough for me. Gonna miss this show! #TheWalkingDead

Andrew🦁🍔 @Lionberger18 @WalkingDead_AMC literally an amazing finale I'm gonna miss this show so much

Kyle @Kyle377 @WalkingDead_AMC The perfect ending. Going to miss my Walking Dead Sundays - but excited for the future of the franchise. Too many people to tag but much love, thanks, and appreciation to everyone that made the show and the unforgettable characters possible. What an incredible 12 years. ❤️ #TWD

Connor 🍰🥦 @ConnorHawks12 @WalkingDead_AMC Just wow… To those casts, the people who worked behind the show, thank you. The finale was amazing, 10/10. This ending was emotional, intense and satisfying. I am so thankful to this show when it came out in 2010.

By the looks of the tweets, it is quite understandable that the finale of the series has created quite a split among fans of the series.

Learn all about the final season of The Walking Dead

The eleventh season, which is the final season of The Walking Dead, made its debut on AMC an d AMC + on August 22, 2021, concluding on November 20, 2022. The season was gleaned from the 175–193 issues of the comic book series of the same name. Season 11 has a total of 24 episodes.

The season put its main focus on the encounter between the group and the Commonwealth. In addition to that, the season also explores the confrontation between the group and the Reapers.

Angela Kang, Jim Barnes, Vivian Tse, Nicole Mirante-Matthews, LaToya Morgan, Kevin Deiboldt, Julia Ruchman, Erik Mountain, Corey Reed, Magali Lozano, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick acted as the writers for the final season of the zombie-horror series.

The long list of Season 11's directors includes Kevin Dowling, Frederick E.O. Toye, Greg Nicotero, Sharat Raju, Jon Amiel, Michael Cudlitz, Tawnia McKiernan, Loren Yaconelli, Marcus Stokes, Lily Mariye, Catriona McKenzie, Jeffrey F. January, Karen Gaviola, Aisha Tyler, Tawnia McKiernan, and Rose Troche.

The lead cast list for Season 11 of the series entails Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Angel Theory, and a few others.

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11, currently streaming on AMC +.

