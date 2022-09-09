What time will New Amsterdam Season 5 episode 1 air on NBC? Release date and more explored

New Amsterdam Season 5, the highly anticipated season of the popular medical drama series, is finally all set to arrive with episode 1 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 PM ET, exclusively on NBC.

David Schulner has been serving as the creator of the series. He is also an executive producer of the series, along with Peter Horton, David Foster, Kate Dennis, Shaun Cassidy, Michael Slovis, and Aaron Ginsburg.

It is safe to say that the end of the 4th season of the series left the audience rather shocked and heartbroken with Helen not showing up at her wedding and making Max stand all alone at their alter. It was highly unexpected and made the #Sharpwin fans quite upset.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see what drama will unfold in New Amsterdam Season 5 episode 1, as Season 4 ended with such an astounding cliffhanger.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out about New Amsterdam Season 5's premiere episode ahead of its debut on NBC.

Learn all about New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1 before it airs on NBC

What are the release date and time of episode 1 of New Amsterdam Season 5?

The much-awaited and highly intriguing first episode of the beloved medical drama series, New Amsterdam Season 5, will be released on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, exclusively on NBC. The airtime of the premiere episode of the 5th season is 10 PM ET.

Viewers have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation since NBC released the news of its upcoming Season 5's arrival. They have been quite curious to witness what will happen to Max in the 5th season after he was left heartbroken by Helen.

What can be expected from the premiere episode of Season 5?

The official synopsis for New Amsterdam Season 5 episode 1, released by NBC, reads:

"Bloom, Iggy and Reynolds rally around Max as he deals with the fallout from Helen's decision; Bloom gives extra space to Leyla but is in for a surprise; Reynolds and Wilder help a young terminal patient realize his dream to star in a Bollywood show."

Series creator David Schulner has written the episode, while Ryan Eggold has acted as the director of the premiere episode. By the looks of the official synopsis for episode 1 of Season 5, it is pretty evident that the series is all set to pick up right from where it ended in Season 4.

It seems like the audience is in for an emotionally heavy beginning.

Who are the cast members of Season 5 of New Amsterdam?

Almost all original cast members will be reprising their significant roles in Season 5 of the NBC drama series, including Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome. The cast list also entails Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

Unfortunately, actress Freema Agyeman, who portrayed the lead character Helen Sharpe, will not be joining the cast for the upcoming Season 5 of the series. The actress took to Instagram to announce the shocking news. In a post, she wrote:

"Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam,"

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of New Amsterdam Season 5, debuting on NBC on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

