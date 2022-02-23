Top 5 Jack Pearson moments from 'This Is Us'

NBC's This Is Us has Jack Pearson at its utmost core, maintaining his position as the true essence of the show. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is a committed man who, subsequently, started his family with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) when he was 28.

The intriguing, encouraging, and, at times, tragic narrative of This Is Us revolves around his distinctive vision and actions that impacted many who were a part of his life. Jack Pearson wants to raise his children into an ideal family, treating all of them equally. While Randall is the adopted son, Jack makes sure he is never neglected and treated equally like Kevin and Kate.

Jack has given viewers many reasons to cry. From a loving husband to a caring father, he became the true embodiment of strength, courage, and passion for his children. Always putting the family's needs over his own, these Jack Pearson moments from This Is Us deserve to be rewatched.

[WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD]

Jack Pearson's moments as a loving and a family man from 'This Is Us'

1) Randall's initiation into the Karate class

In season 1 episode 9, titled "Trip, The," Jack's act of love for Randall during his first karate class in a profoundly heartfelt scene from This Is Us.

During the initiation process, the instructor asks Jack to perform a set of pushups by carrying Randall on his back. Without hesitation, Jack takes form, with Randall on his back, and begins executing the pushups.

The instructor informs Jack about his responsibilities as his father and foundation. Jack proves his dedication and does not stop with the pushups even when he is asked to. The scene demonstrates the faith Jack holds and the boundaries he is willing to push to help Randall reach his greatest.

At the same time, the act disintegrates any doubts Randall had in mind, proving Jack's equal love for all his children.

2) Randall goes to work with Jack

Randall goes to work with Jack in season 1 episode 6, titled Career Days (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

In a season 1 episode titled "Career Days," 10-year-old Randall shows up at Jack's place of work since he loves assisting his father in the process. In this scene, Randall and Jack have a heart-to-heart about him not wanting hate from his siblings for doing better than them.

It was then that Jack realized that they did not talk enough about Randall being adopted. In a heart-touching moment, Jack explains to Randall that he does not want everybody to notice him because he is different from his siblings. Instead, he wants Randall to stand out for his capabilities and hard work.

In this moving scene, Jack demonstrates his desire to want all his children to flourish equally. He also advises Randall not to get influenced by his negative thoughts. Jack proves his worth as a phenomenal father repeatedly throughout This Is Us.

3) Young Randall's insufferable anxiety

Jack assists Randall in dealing with his anxiety (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

Season 1 episode 15, titled "Jack Pearson's Son," witnesses one of Randall's many anxiety-induced situations, which he has been dealing with since he was a kid. At times, Randall pressurizes himself into situations where it gets extremely difficult for him to breathe as he starts to hyperventilate.

Describing Jack and Randall's relationship, the scene depicts a touching moment as jack tries to calm Randall during one of his episodes and teaches him to control his breathing.

The compassionate moments shared between the father and son capture the closely-knit family. The experience has become one of Randall's most cherished moments. In fact, later on in the show, Randall is shown using the same technique to soothe William (his biological father) in his dying moments.

4) Jack becomes the superhero to save his family

Jack's courage and selflessness take a devastating turn in season 2 episode 14, titled "Super Bowl Sunday," when he saves his entire family from a frightening home fire. Understanding completely that this is an incident that leaves the Pearsons broken, it is punishing to watch Jack enter the flaming house intending to save his family.

Jack, after rescuing his entire family, goes back into the burning house for their dog and a few family picture albums. Jack manages to safeguard their most cherished memories even in a life or death situation.

However, the scene from This Is Us also marks one of the most disheartening moments of contemporary television with Jack's death, and the world lost a remarkable man that day.

5) The Buddhist pendant from Vietnam

Jack gives Kevin his Buddhist pendant after Kevin's suffers from a tragic injury (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

It is agreeable that in difficult situations, Jack's exceptional qualities also come in handy. During a flashback scene in season 2 episode 8, titled "Number One," Kevin is shown to have sustained a tragic injury during his football match.

Later on, Jack informs Kevin at the hospital that his fatal injury has brought his dream of becoming a professional athlete to an abrupt ending. Hearing the terrible news, a disheartened Kevin received reassurance from his father that he will find purpose in life again.

While reassuring him, Jack gives Kevin a chain with a Buddhist pendant that he acquired from Vietnam. The delicate encounter between the two forms an unshakable link.

Throughout This Is Us, Jack Pearson is portrayed as a father who prioritizes his children and offers them comfort and support at the expense of his own happiness. The show is a bundle of unforgettable memories that Kate, Kevin, and Randall have cherished growing up with.

Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, has shaped contemporary television and given us one of the best characters through This Is Us. The show remains a masterpiece till date.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

