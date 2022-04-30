Ozark Season 4 Part 2: A thought-provoking farewell to a remarkable crime-drama show

Ozark Season 4 Part 2, the much-anticipated Byrde family saga's final chapter has finally arrived on Netflix, on Friday, April 29. Since its premiere, it has already begun to create quite a buzz among both viewers and critics for its superbly gripping storyline and phenomenal acting from the cast members, especially the lead cast.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 is fabricated with several subtle yet quick turns of events that are bound to provide the audience with an arresting journey into the dangerous world of Ozark.

From the very beginning, Part 2 builds up the tension and the intensity of the events only to give the audience a mournful and thought-provoking goodbye. Without further ado, let's dig deep and bring out what makes the final chapter of Ozark Season 4 so captivating and emotionally rich.

A major takeaway of Ozark Season 4 Part 2

A memorable show needs a memorable ending and Ozark Season 4 Part 2 does exactly that

The entire Part 2 thrives on the intensity of Season 4 and fast-brewing tension. Without a shred of doubt, it is created to make the audience feel more empathetic towards each character.

However, the last episode takes the cake. In the final episode, all the build-up tension comes crawling down as Part 2 delivers the audience a colder, more shattering and more mindful ending.

Throughout the entire season, viewers of the show have witnessed the Byrde family wanting to leave their dark and violent life in Ozark behind. To accomplish that, they just have to crack the right deal with the FBI.

After several dreadful obstacles, Part 2 sees Marty and Wendy finally getting what they craved for the longest period of time, a chance to leave behind Ozark and start a new empire and a new life in Chicago.

After their successful meeting with Camila Elizondro, the new FBI agents, Ruth and Rachel, were they finally able to breathe freely as they had cracked the right deal this time.

Everything was going according to plan but everything changed the instant Clare informed Camila that Ruth killed Javi and rushed to kill her. Ruth's death shows how helpless the Byrdes were, keeping quiet and keeping their children safe while Ruth perishes to the ground.

But that's not the end. The important question of whether the Byrdes will be able to leave their old life in Ozark behind rises towards the end of Part 2. When private detective Mel Sattem comes to threaten them, Jonah comes forward with a gun, denoting the passing of the violent legacy to the next generation.

The series ends with the sound of a gunshot, indicating Jonah choosing violence just like his parents. Thus, the important question of whether Byrdes will be able to leave their past life in Ozark behind remains open to interpretation. But it is quite evident that no matter where they go next, violence will follow.

