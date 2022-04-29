Ozark Season 4 Part 2 review: An undeniably arresting and strikingly moving final chapter  

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 has finally made its debut after a long wait on April 29, 2022. It seems like fans of the crime-drama series are in for an unbearably intense and emotional journey.

Chronicling the Byrde family saga as they rose to extreme power, the show, over the years, has gained a reputation for being one of the best crime-drama shows today. Since the release of Season 4 Part 2, the show has already received a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Season 4 Part 2 of the series stars the show's regulars, including Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz, and Julia Garner.

Without further delay, let's dive deep and find out how Ozark Season 4 Part 2 turned out.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Review of Ozark Season 4 Part 2

Successful in keeping up the tension that Part 1 created

Part 1 of Ozark Season 4 ended on an intense note, making viewers wait for its second part with bated breath. Part 2 picks up the story right from where it ended.

The audience will witness Ruth rush to take revenge for her cousin Wyatt's murder. The tension brews slowly at first, then all at once. Throughout the episode, the intrigue regarding Ruth’s actions continues.

Javi’s murder happens in such a swift and unexpected way that the audience's jaws are bound to drop.

Later on, when Part 2 takes on the unanswered cliffhanger from Part 1, a similar intense tension builds up. However, it led to quite a satisfactory relief as all four members of the Byrde family are alive and safe.

However, the episodes’ most tense moments come when Camila Elizondro finds out about Ruth killing her son, Javi, from Clare Shaw. The tension rises even more as Camila rushes to kill Ruth, and, in a heart-wrenching moment, she ends up killing the fan-favorite character, leaving viewers in a state of consternation and heartbreak.

Undoubtedly, Ozark Season 4 Part 2 was highly successful in keeping up with the intensely woven tension of Part 1.

Exceptionally arresting performance by the cast members

Without a shred of a doubt, the brilliant and remarkably captivating performance of its cast members has intensified the intense storyline of Ozark Season.

Jason Bateman, as Martin Marty Byrde, is exceptional as he elevates every scene with his quiet yet powerful presence. In Part 2, the audience will get to see a more empathetic and helpless version of Marty.

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde is undeniably brilliant. She will continue to startle the audience with her remarkable portrayal of a powerful, stubborn, witty and controlling Wendy.

Finally, when it comes to breathtakingly exceptional acting, Julia Garner, as Ruth Langmore, is nothing short of commendable. Her brilliant screen-presence and strikingly realistic performance is bound to carve an indelible place in the viewers' hearts.

Remarkable direction

The directors of Ozark Season 4 Part 2 have undoubtedly done a phenomenal job in creating what is arguably the most intense season of all. They have woven a sense of subtlety within the season’s chaos, making the unexpected and quick turn of events of the final chapter even more arresting.

The framing of several scenes, such as the car accident, Javi’s murder, and when Ruth is shot by Camila is simply remarkable and reminds its viewers why they fell in love with the show in the first place.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 debuted on Netflix, on April 29, 2022.

