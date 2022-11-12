Tenoch Huerta is MCU's new "menacing" villain as Twitter explodes over Namor intro scene in Black Panther 2 (spoilers)

Tenoch Huerta, who plays the role of The King of Talokan, Namor, has been getting quite some attention from both the audience and the critics for his portrayal of the sinister character in the brand new MCU movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The sequel to the highly-celebrated Black Panther, starring the late actor Chadwick Boseman, finally hit theaters in the USA this Friday, November 11, 2022. It is the final movie in MCU's Phase Four catalog.

Since its release, the movie has already begun to receive a lot of positive and impressive responses, especially for its exceptional cinematography, outstanding direction, powerful music and remarkable acting performance by Tenoch Huerta.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their love and satisfaction regarding the portrayal of the MCU villain Namor by Huerta. The introduction of the character in the movie particularly caught the eye of viewers and they have been buzzing with excitement to see more of Namor.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their love and satisfaction regarding the portrayal of the MCU villain Namor by Huerta. The introduction of the character in the movie particularly caught the eye of viewers and they have been buzzing with excitement to see more of Namor.

Khabeer @Late2daparty_ Tenoch Huerta as NAMOR!!! Did NOT disappoint! That introduction! Tenoch played him with ferocity & charisma. Everytime he was on the screen I couldn't take my eyes off of him. Majestic! Regal! Powerful! Handsome!

Twitter is buzzing with excitement over Tenoch Huerta's role in Black Panther 2

According to fans, Huerta was absolutely breathtaking and magnificent in playing one of the greatest villains in MCU, Namor.Twitter is currently exploding all across the globe, with praise for the actor for giving such a "majestic" and "menancing" villain.

Some fans even crowned him the best villain in the Marvel Universe since Thanos. Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets below:

diego @skywalkin998 I loved #WakandaForever such a emotionally rich film with performances that feel real. #Namor was such a badass and menacing villain, I can't wait to see more of him. That opening scene though 🤧

DJFielding (Zordon) @DavidJFielding Provided that Twitter is still around next week, will provide further thoughts about characters and moments. But just wanted to say that #Namor & his people's introduction, done with the just the right amount of horror movie tones, was pure awesomeness.

𝔴𝔢𝔟 𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔬𝔱𝔢𝔯 @LuisAngeles_



𝔴𝔢𝔟 𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔬𝔱𝔢𝔯 @LuisAngeles_ 9/10. Black Panther #WakandaForever was amazing. An incredible film full of action, emotion, and great story telling. A well done tribute to Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa. #Namor's introduction to the MCU was so damn cool.

Marvel Stans Telugu @Marvel_Stans



Marvel Stans Telugu @Marvel_Stans #Namor is one of the Best Antagonist Marvel has put on screen, you will understand his motives, his actions, and Tenoch Huerta ate every scene he was in.. Such a Great casting choice. Watch out for his introduction.. Literal Chills

Narain_Karthik.jayakumar @NarainKarthik2 #BlackPanther

A movie dedicated to Our King Chadwick🖤

A beautifull movie to mark our final farewell to our king.

really gave us the best villain

Narain_Karthik.jayakumar @NarainKarthik2 #BlackPanther #WakandaForever Review 8/10 A movie dedicated to Our King Chadwick🖤 A beautifull movie to mark our final farewell to our king. #PHASE4 really gave us the best villain #Namor Ryan Coogler well expressing the movie handing with Powerfull , Emotional etc.

Gabriel martinez jr @mrgabster07 #WakandaForever can't describe words for this film , it was just incredible best Marvel Post Endgame , it was a beautiful film dealing with Grief, loss , vengeance the performances are just over the top , #Namor was just a great villain give it a 9.5/10

Gattuso @GattusoMUFC



by far is one of Marvel’s best villains till this day.



12/10



Gattuso @GattusoMUFC Unreal movie, Black Panther by far has had the best villains! #namor by far is one of Marvel's best villains till this day. 12/10 #WakandaForever

Jose Avila @joseavil1 #WakandaForever was definitely a roller coaster of emotions but it was such a great movie. It gave us the best MCU villain since Thanos #Namor

By the looks of these fan tweets, it is quite evident that viewers all around are highly impressed by Tenoch Huerta, as they can't wait to witness the actor in more new MCU projects.

All about Black Panther 2 actor Tenoch Huerta

The 41-year-old Mexican actor stepped into his career by playing the small role of a window cleaner in the 2006 movie Así del precipicio. Since then, the actor has been a part of a long list of Mexican movies.

Huerta is best known for portraying the character David Cruz in the 2008 movie Sleep Dealer, Lil' Mago in the 2009 movie Sin nombre, The Devil in the 2010 movie El Infierno, Teacher / Lupe in the 2011 movie Días de gracia, Jesús "Chuy" in the 2012 movie Colosio: El asesinato, and Roldano Brother in the 2014 movie Escobar: Paradise Lost.

Over the years, the actor has also been a significant part of several other notable movies, entailing Stand Clear of the Closing Doors, Road to Fame, Just Walking, Cristiada, Cristeros y Federales, Güeros, Semana Santa, Mercy, Las Aparicio, Tigers Are Not Afraid, Son of Monarchs, Bel Canto, The Forever Purge, and many more.

Tenoch Huerta has also been a part of a few well-known TV series, including Capadocia, Cloroformo, Mozart in the Jungle, Hasta Que Te Conocí, Blue Demon, Narcos: Mexico, El Encanto del Águila, Here on Earth and Los Minondo.

Apart from Huerta, the intriguing cast list for Black Panther 2 includes:

Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther,

Danai Gurira as Okoye / Midnight Angel,

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia,

Winston Duke as M'Baku,

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart,

Florence Kasumba as Ayo, and

Michaela Coel as Aneka / Midnight Angel

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole have served as the screenplay writers for the movie, while Ryan Coogler has also acted as the director. Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the cinematographer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Ludwig Göransson has given music to the MCU movie.

Watch Black Panther 2, currently playing in theaters in the US.

