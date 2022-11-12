Tenoch Huerta is MCU's new "menacing" villain as Twitter explodes over Namor intro scene in Black Panther 2 (spoilers)

Tenoch Huerta, who plays the role of The King of Talokan, Namor, has been getting quite some attention from both the audience and the critics for his portrayal of the sinister character in the brand new MCU movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The sequel to the highly-celebrated Black Panther, starring the late actor Chadwick Boseman, finally hit theaters in the USA this Friday, November 11, 2022. It is the final movie in MCU's Phase Four catalog.
Since its release, the movie has already begun to receive a lot of positive and impressive responses, especially for its exceptional cinematography, outstanding direction, powerful music and remarkable acting performance by Tenoch Huerta.
Fans have taken to Twitter to express their love and satisfaction regarding the portrayal of the MCU villain Namor by Huerta. The introduction of the character in the movie particularly caught the eye of viewers and they have been buzzing with excitement to see more of Namor.
Twitter is buzzing with excitement over Tenoch Huerta's role in Black Panther 2
According to fans, Huerta was absolutely breathtaking and magnificent in playing one of the greatest villains in MCU, Namor.Twitter is currently exploding all across the globe, with praise for the actor for giving such a "majestic" and "menancing" villain.
Some fans even crowned him the best villain in the Marvel Universe since Thanos. Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets below:
By the looks of these fan tweets, it is quite evident that viewers all around are highly impressed by Tenoch Huerta, as they can't wait to witness the actor in more new MCU projects.
All about Black Panther 2 actor Tenoch Huerta
The 41-year-old Mexican actor stepped into his career by playing the small role of a window cleaner in the 2006 movie Así del precipicio. Since then, the actor has been a part of a long list of Mexican movies.
Huerta is best known for portraying the character David Cruz in the 2008 movie Sleep Dealer, Lil' Mago in the 2009 movie Sin nombre, The Devil in the 2010 movie El Infierno, Teacher / Lupe in the 2011 movie Días de gracia, Jesús "Chuy" in the 2012 movie Colosio: El asesinato, and Roldano Brother in the 2014 movie Escobar: Paradise Lost.
Over the years, the actor has also been a significant part of several other notable movies, entailing Stand Clear of the Closing Doors, Road to Fame, Just Walking, Cristiada, Cristeros y Federales, Güeros, Semana Santa, Mercy, Las Aparicio, Tigers Are Not Afraid, Son of Monarchs, Bel Canto, The Forever Purge, and many more.
Tenoch Huerta has also been a part of a few well-known TV series, including Capadocia, Cloroformo, Mozart in the Jungle, Hasta Que Te Conocí, Blue Demon, Narcos: Mexico, El Encanto del Águila, Here on Earth and Los Minondo.
Apart from Huerta, the intriguing cast list for Black Panther 2 includes:
- Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther,
- Danai Gurira as Okoye / Midnight Angel,
- Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia,
- Winston Duke as M'Baku,
- Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart,
- Florence Kasumba as Ayo, and
- Michaela Coel as Aneka / Midnight Angel
Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole have served as the screenplay writers for the movie, while Ryan Coogler has also acted as the director. Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the cinematographer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Ludwig Göransson has given music to the MCU movie.
Watch Black Panther 2, currently playing in theaters in the US.