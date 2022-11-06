Black Panther 2: Release date and time, spoilers, and more

Black Panther 2 has Marvel fans excited all over the world. With the tragic loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, the sequel incorporates and deals with the passing of T'Challa. Officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film will deal with the loss of T'Challa as leader of Wakanda while introducing some major characters within the MCU.

Many cast members are making a return for the sequel. Over the years, Wakanda has changed a lot as they've dealt with the Blip, the cost of life in the war against Thanos, going public with the world, and the passing of T'Challa. The sequel is a great challenge to accomplish, and we'll find out the fate of Wakanda pretty soon.

The film is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022. The film's release schedule went through a lot of changes. It was initially slated to be released on May 6, 2022. However, the release date was moved to July 8, 2022, until it was finally delayed for release as per its current schedule.

The movie had its world premiere at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on October 26, 2022. The film is said to be fantastic by critics and is expected to be a box-office success.

Black Panther 2 spoilers

A poster of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (image via Marvel)

Most Marvel projects get plot-leak treatment ahead of their release. It is the same case with the latest MCU offering, though the leaks remain largely unconfirmed. A Reddit thread by user @KostisPat257 details everything that's set to happen in the sequel.

The film starts with Namor's family fighting the Spanish conquistadors

The film begins with a fight between the Talocan forces taking on the Spanish conquistadors. It's set in the time of the Spanish invasion and colonization of the American regions. Namor's family tries to defend against the colonization of their kingdom, though it is underwater. Namor's origins are also skewed in the film, as Namor in the comics is originally from Atlantis instead of Talocan.

Namor is after Riri Williams

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is awakened by Dr. Graham (played by Lake Bell) who uses a Vibranium detection device developed by Williams. Upon waking up, Namor takes out Graham's team. He arrives in Wakanda at T'Challa's funeral and asks them to help him kill Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). He's denied their help and Wakanda takes Riri under their protection within their border. Williams is a student at MIT and has developed an Iron Heart suit using spare car parts. By the end of the film, however, she ends up with a Vibranium Iron Heart suit.

Shuri is the next Black Panther

Shuri (Letitia Wright) is reportedly next in line to be the next Black Panther. She remade the Heart-Shaped Herb, which she previously said she would in Marvel's 2020 book, The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond. Upon taking the herb, she goes to the astral plane and meets Erik Killmonger, not T'Challa, who helps her continue the legacy of Black Panther.

Final thoughts

Other spoilers include a whole host of things, such as M'Baku becoming the new king of Wakanda, a romance between Okoye and Aneka, and Nakia being pregnant with T'Challa's child (as per a leaked mid-credit scene). We will have to wait to see whether these are truly going to make it into the film.

Black Panther 2 cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast (image via Marvel)

The Wakandan saga suffered a great loss with the loss of Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Fiege announced during Disney's Investor's Day event in December 2020 event that T'Challa won't be recast. He said:

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it's for that reason that we will not recast the character."

The cast of the upcoming sequel so far features new characters such as Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner. This is going to be the first on-screen appearance of Marvel's anti-hero, the ruler of Talocan. Angela Bassett, Danai Guriram Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong'o are all reprising their roles. The film also features Martin Freeman as the CIA agent Everett K. Ross. Little is known about Ross' fate after the events of the first film. Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in Marvel's What If...? is cast in an undisclosed role, though rumored to play Dr. Graham.

The main cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Tenoch Huerta as Prince Namor

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Florenca Kasuma as Ayo

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Mabel Cadena as Namora

Alex Livinalli as Attuma

Isaach de Bankole as Wakandan River Tribe leader

Dorothy Steel as Wakandan Merchant Tribe leader

Danny Sapani as Wakandan Border Tribe leader

As the release of the film gets closer and closer, fans are getting excited by the second. Iron Heart, a new Black Panther, a brand new villain, and the possibility of Doctor Doom being introduced in the MCU are all very interesting possibilities.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes