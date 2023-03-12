The Oscars are just around the corner and while the decisions are yet to be made, one actress has already won hearts as she seems to have already been declared a winner by her fans. Michelle Yeoh has been nominated for the Best Actress Award for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once along with Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, and more.

Certain publications such as Variety and fans on Twitter do not believe there needs to be a formal announcement as they believe that the actress already has it in the bag. One user, @Lxsyepez, even took to Twitter to cheer her on and said that "it’s her day." The complete tweet read:

"It’s her day. The day that Michelle Yeoh becomes the second woc to win Best Actress."

LEX | MICHELLE YEOH OSCAR WINNER 🕯️ @Lxsyepez Its her day. The day that Michelle Yeoh becomes the second woc to win Best Actress

Fans declare Michelle Yeong an Oscars winner ahead of the 95th Academy Awards

Michelle Yeoh has been nominated in for this year’s Oscars awards in the category of Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her nomination has already made her the second Asian actress to be nominated in the category, the first being Merle Oberon who was nominated for the 1935 film The Dark Angel. However, if Yeoh wins, she will go down in history to become the Asian performer to win the award.

For fans everywhere, the event is just a formality as they have taken to social media to declare her a winner. Viewers took to Twitter to express their excitement and appreciation for the actress ahead of the Oscars event, with many saying that she is one of the best or most talented actors of the contemporary period. A few fan also asserted that they don’t want to hear anything different apart from Michelle winning the award in the 95th Academy Awards event.

History was made during the 2002 Oscars when Halle Berry won the Best Actress award and became the first woman of color to win it. A few fans even took to Twitter to say that they’re manifesting that history repeats itself as the Crazy Rich Asians actress bags the award.

On the other hand, some netizens have already made memes to express their hypothetical disappointment if Yeoh doesn't bag the award. Some Twitteratis even edited the actress' picture with the Oscar statuette.

Michelle Yeoh dishes about her Oscar nomination to BBC News

The actress recently spoke to BBC News about her nomination ahead of the event and said that it is beyond her being recognized as an actress. She said that it's about a whole community of Asians coming forward and saying “you’re going to do this for us.”

She said that the character of Evelyn Wang resonated so deeply to her and that many people, especially women, understand that as their numbers get bigger, they get put in “certain boxes.”

She added:

"When we first got the script, a lot of people said to me “you know this is a big risk because you’re going on from a Marvel, you’re going to do a Marvel movie, which would change a lot more things."

She added that for her life is about taking risks and challenges, which is exactly what Everything Everywhere All At Once was about.

Tune in on Sunday, March 12, at 8 pm ET to watch Oscars 2023 on ABC.

