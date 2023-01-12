''Michelle Yeoh winning as always'' – Twitter explodes as 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' TV series reportedly in works

As per recent reports, a Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV series is getting made. Backed by the film's producer Sony Pictures Television, the show will reportedly be created by Jason Ning, who has an overall deal with the studio.

Ning had earlier served as the executive producer for Netflix’s noted TV series Lucifer and was also the producer for TV shows Perception and The Expanse.

As soon as the news of a possible Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV series became public, Twitter got flooded with fan reactions. Notably, most of the users expressed their desire to see Michelle Yeoh, who was one of the leads in the original movie, as the protagonist of the series.

One particular user commented that Yeoh is “winning as always,” probably referring to her long-awaited recent Golden Globe grab for A24’s science fiction surreal comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Fans want Yeoh to lead Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon series

Yeoh, a Malaysian-Chinese actress, played female warrior Yu Shu Lien and was one of the leads in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The 2000 release became an international sensation upon its premiere and is considered one of the best martial arts movies of all time. Through her deft performance in the film, Yeoh broke into the international domain.

The heated anticipation of fans wanting to see her in the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon series is not surprising in the least.

However, not many entertained the idea of the prominent Wuxia film getting a TV series. Perhaps the failure of its sequel, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016) had something to do with it.

Yeoh won her first trophy at the recently held 80th Golden Globe Awards

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards held on Tuesday (January 10, 2023), Michelle Yeoh grabbed the award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She defeated the likes of Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You).

In her acceptance speech, the 60-year-old actress said:

“I’m just going to stand here and take this all in. 40 years… I’m not letting go of this.”

She even jokingly told the award show producers to “shut up” when the orchestra started playing amidst her speech.

All about Jason Ning and Michelle Yeoh’s upcoming projects

Apart from this TV series, Ning’s upcoming projects include Mrs Davis and Netflix’s The Brother’s Sun.

While Mrs Davis hits Peacock on April 20, 2023, The Brother’s Sun is also slated for release this year.

The Brother’s Sun will be headlined by Yeoh and Justin Chien. It was launched in February last year and has been touted as an “Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show.” The show will have eight episodes with Brad Falchuk roped in as its creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

Further, the Ning-Sony Pictures Television deal includes a Silk: Spider Society show based on a Marvel character by the same name. Angela Kang will be the show's creator.

There’s no release date attached, but the series will be released on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Yeoh, on the other hand, has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. Her upcoming films include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, A Haunting in Venice, Avatar 3, Wicked: Part One, Wicked: Part Two, and Avatar 4.

Among her TV projects, Ark: The Animated Series, The Brother’s Sun, and American Born Chinese are the most anticipated ones.

