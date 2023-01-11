Why did Michelle Yeoh ask Golden Globes to 'Shut Up'?

Michelle Yeoh received her first Golden Globe award for the critically acclaimed absurdist action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh was honored in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, beating Margot Robbie for Babylon, Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu.

The actress took to the stage to accept her award and music began to play in the middle of her speech, as a cue for her to return back to her seat. This is when she hilariously asked the producers to 'shut up' as she wanted to take in the moment.

She said:

"Shut up...I can beat you up, and that’s serious."

What did Michelle Yeoh say in her Golden Globe acceptance speech?

Michelle Yeoh had one of the most diverse careers in Hollywood. She began her long career with Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and Ang Lee’s 2000 Oscar-winning martial arts drama Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

In her decorated filmography, she has also worked with Steven Spielberg, Rob Marshall, and James Cameron. However, it took a fairytale Hollywood ending for the 60-year-old actor to finally get a big individual honor with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Receiving the Golden Globe award, Michelle Yeoh said:

"I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,...40 years… I’m not letting go of this. When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true… until I got here. I came here and was told, 'You’re a minority' I thought, 'Hey, come on girl. You had a really, really good run.'"

Yeoh went on to thank her team and her production company, saying:

"Thank you A24 for believing in these two goofy, insanely smart, wonderful geniuses, [directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert], who had the courage to write about a very ordinary immigrant, aging woman, mother, daughter."

She continued:

"I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people because, at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was fighting for love, for her family."

She also gave a shoutout to her co-stars, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others.

The brilliant film starred Michelle Yeoh as Chinese-American immigrant Evelyn Quan Wang, who gets trapped in a multi-versal battle after her husband from another dimension informs her that she has created the dimension-jumping innovation, threatening all planes of reality.

The film was critically acclaimed across the world, bagging six nominations at the Golden Globe Awards itself. The movie also became one of the rare indie films to have great box office success after the post-pandemic era.

