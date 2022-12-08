Peacock is gearing up for its first 2023 offering, the TV series Mrs. Davis. The series stars three-time Emmy award nominee Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, and Canadian Screen Award nominee Andy McQueen, among others, in the main cast.

Besides the aforementioned cast, the series will also star Primetime Emmy Award and Critics' Choice Television Award-winner Margo Martindale in a recurring role.

While Gilpin plays Simone, a nun who will be pitted against the powerful artificial intelligence Mrs. Davis, McDorman will play her ex-boyfriend Wiley. He also has a “personal vendetta against the Algorithm,” according to a press release.

Martindale, on the other hand, will play Simone's Mother Superior. The first four episodes of the 8-part Peacock show will premiere exclusively on Peacock on April 20, 2023.

The next four will hit the OTT platform every Thursday. Each episode will be of 60 minutes, per the release.

What to expect in Mrs. Davis?

Mrs. Davis, a science fiction drama, will deal with the tricky premise of “Faith versus technology. " "The drama follows an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” according to IMDb.

The first-look photos of Mrs. Davis were released recently along with the synopsis that reads:

““Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful algorithm. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?”

The images shared so far by the streamer indicate that the battle is on full throttle and the nuns are determined to take down the AI unitedly. The images were accompanied by a personal note from Mrs. Davis that read:

“Hey there, Partner. Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY. And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here...”

Her note adds that she is “the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth.” The AI emphasizes that it’s because of this quality that she has “amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care.”

Calling “Sister Simone of Reno” a “detractor who rejects my very existence,” she sarcastically remarks that Simone’s opposition is something related to her “intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever...”

The AI wraps up her note by saying that her “only desire” is to “make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy,” and urges all to “become a User yourself.”

Meet the cast and crew of the show

Mrs. Davis has some stellar names attached to it.

Tara Hernandez of The Big Bang Theory fame is the showrunner. (Photo via Rotten Tomatoes)

Tara Hernandez of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon fame is the showrunner, executive producer, and co-writer of the TV show. Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) serves as a co-executive producer and writer alongside her.

Other executive producers of this Warner Bros. Television-funded show include Eugene Kelly, Owen Harris, and Alethea Jones. Reports say that filming for the show began in a remote area in August, even though casting for it began in March of this year.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, Mrs. Davis also stars British actor Ben Chaplin, Daytime Emmy Award nominee David Arquette, and Thrice Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel.

Dutch actress Katja Herbers (Manhattan, Westworld), The Three Stooges actor Chris Diamantopoulo, Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis star Ashley Romans, Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha, and 1899 actor Mathilde Ollivier round up the cast.

