The Big Bang Theory: Actors' rumoured salaries explored

The Big Bang Theory has become a record-breaking ensemble sitcom in modern times. It ran for 12 seasons, getting its finale in 2019. The Big Bang Theory, over the years, produced a few of the highest paid actors by highlighting their accomplishments on television.

Although most of the characters started out with humble salaries, by the time the show's finale was set to air, they were each receiving huge paychecks of $900,000. According to various reports, the five leading actors were supposed to be making $1 million each episode.

However, they settled for a $100,000 pay cut to support two of their co-stars, Bialik and Rauch, who played equally significant roles on the show. By 2018, fans' beloved Sheldon Cooper aka Jim Parsons was also set to become one of the highest paid television actors.

As Forbes stated,

"Parsons edges them out in total earnings thanks to a seven-figure endorsement deal with Intel, a role in Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures and a short stint on Sirius radio."

Thanks to Young Sheldon, produced and narrated by Parsons, an increase was observed in his earnings, unaffected by the decrease faced by his co-stars in Big Bang Theory.

Rumoured salaries of The Big Bang Theory actors

1) Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory (Image via Netflix)

Jim Parsons will forever be known as Sheldon Cooper, who carried the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory with his witty, nerdy sense of humor and brutal honesty (he is not a fan of sarcasm).

While Jim Parsons made headlines for his role as Sheldon Cooper, he made millions for each episode of The Big Bang Theory that aired on television.

Reportedly, Parsons started out with a modest paycheck of $60,000, and proceeded to make $300,000 by season 8. He was making $1 million per episode by 2017. Ranking amongst the top-paid television actors, he made $27.5 million in 2017, according to Forbes.

2) Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco stands among the most significant actors in The Big Bang Theory alongside Jim Parsons. Kaley, as Penny, a showrunner and an everlasting favorite of fans, is argued to be the standout performer among an all-male commencing Big Bang Theory cast. Her character impacts other female characters into pushing their boundaries further.

Cuoco also started out with a humble pay of $60,000 per episode and later on, moved to signing a contract of $1 million per episode, similar to that of Parsons. According to Forbes, in 2018, she was television's second-leading actor and was making about $24.5 million.

3) Johnny Galecki

Similar to his co-stars Cuoco and Parsons, Johnny Galecki was also making good money, ranking amongst the top-paid television actors. Initially, he also started with a $60,000 paycheck, which rose to $1 million over time. He was placed second in line right after Jim Parsons, being paid $26.5 million by 2017.

He is one of the core characters of The Big Bang Theory and his high paychecks reflect the impact he had on the show. The three leads - Parsons, Cuoco and Galecki - became the highest paid television actors, mirroring the popularity the sitcom had amongst viewers.

4) Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar

Simon Helberg as Howard and Kunal Nayyar as Raj (Image via @bigbangtheory/Instagram)

Simon Helberg as Howard and Kunal Nayyar as Raj had the same increase in their paychecks in compliance with their on-screen characters.

The two initially started out with $45,000 and by the final season, were making $1 million each. According to Forbes, by 2017, Simon Helberg was making $26 million and Kunal Nayyar was making $25 million, each receiving $24 million from The Big Bang Theory every season.

5) Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik

Melissa Rauch as Bernadette and Mayim Bialik as Amy (Image via @bigbangtheory/Instagram)

Although Melissa Rauch as Bernadette and Mayim Bialik as Amy started off as supporting characters with $45,000 per episode, they were making over $425,000 by the finale of The Big Bang Theory.

The two were originally making $200,000 when the other leading characters decided to take a $100,000 pay cut for every episode in support of their co-stars.

When the remaining five stars took a $100,000 blow to their paychecks, they were receiving $900,000 per episode and Bialik and Rauch started hauling higher paychecks of $425,000.

In 2018, Entertainment Weekly stated,

"With a reported salary near $1 million per episode, Parsons — along with his four original costars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg — stood to make more than $50 million including profits if he agreed to stay on TBBT for two more years."

However, Parsons was ready to bid farewell to his beloved character Sheldon, marking the spring of 2019 as the show's finale. Reportedly, The Big Bang Theory has made history for being the multi-camera longest running show.

