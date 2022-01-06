When will ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5 Episode 10 air? Release date and more

This Thursday, Young Sheldon season 5 will air its 10th episode on CBS. After a long hiatus, the series is back with fresh new episodes and some interesting plot twists which will enthrall die-hard fans of the show.

The 10th episode of Young Sheldon, titled 'An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room,' will revolve around Sheldon, who ends up facing a problem at his university.

The official synopsis of Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 10 reads:

"Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner".

Where to watch the latest episode of 'Young Sheldon’

Young Sheldon episode 10 is all set to air on January 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on CBS.

Even if viewers miss the telecast of the episode, they can watch it on the official CBS website. Those who don’t have the paid subscription can watch the latest installment on other platforms such as Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV.

A little recap of Young Seldon Season 5 Episode 9

In the last episode, Sheldon blanked out while writing a paper in the examination, and blamed Missy (Raegan Revord) for this unfortunate event. Whereas, Missy had a baseball slump. Both end up equally confused by their "yips" moments, and try to figure out what happened.

What to expect from ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5 episode 10

The upcoming episode of Young Sheldon will focus on Missy and Sheldon, who are trying to figure out the inadequacies in their personal lives. Georgie will rely on his mother, Mary, for support, as he struggles to make ends meet and be a part of the working class.

This episode will change the course of the series, and it will surely live up to the hype and expectations of the viewers.

Catch the 10th episode of Young Sheldon Season 5 this Thursday at 8 p.m. (E.T.) on CBS.

