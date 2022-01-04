Where to watch 'I Can See Your Voice' Season 2? Release date, judges, and more

FOX launched I Can See Your Voice last year and it’s already following up with another season. Hosted by Ken Jeong, the show takes inspiration from The Masked Singer.

With $100,000 on the line, I Can See Your Voice is about contestants competing to differentiate between good and bad singers without hearing their voices. They will be given hidden clues, lip sync challenges, and true-false evidence to guess the voice, as per the show’s synopsis.

Participants will also get some help from a panel consisting of pop culture experts, comedians, actors, and a musical superstar.

The official synopsis of I Can See Your Voice further reads:

"In the end, the singers whom the contestants pick will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.”

When will 'I Can See Your Voice' Season 2 premiere?

The musical game show is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 5, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX.

The latest episodes of I Can See Your Voice Season 2 will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere. Those who don’t have the channel can get it via different streaming services, such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Who are the celebrity guest judges?

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by actor/comedian/producer Ken Jeong. Actress Cheryl Hines and popular TV host Adrienne Bailon are regulars on the judges’ panel.

The second season’s musical superstar is Grammy-nominated singer Jewel, who recently won The Masked Singer dessed as the “Queen of Hearts.”

The celebrity guest detectives/judges include actor-singer Cheyenne Jackson and rapper Bow Wow.

As per I Can See Your Voice’s Instagram handle, Millicent Fynn is the first week’s contestant, alongside three secret voices: Mail Lady, Water Polo Player and Banker.

What's new in 'I Can See Your Voice' Season 2?

The format of I Can See Your Voice is almost the same as it was in the first season.

A few minute changes have been made, such as the Lip Sync Challenge being renamed the Lip Sync Showdown. In this round, contestants will be given an option to use a “Golden Mic” for additional clues, which will be given by a mystery guest off-stage.

A major change has been made to the fourth round. The contestants will no longer be provided studio recordings of the remaining three singers. They will instead step on to the “Super Fan” round, where a video by an obsessed fan of one of the singers will be shown as a clue to the contestant.

Only time will tell whether the changes to the format will make the competition more challenging for participants.

Edited by Siddharth Satish