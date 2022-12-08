What time will Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 5 premiere on Peacock? Release date, cast, and more

Real Housewives of Miami is all set to return with a new season, which will largely follow Lisa Hochstein’s divorce from the famous plastic surgeon to whom she was married for 15 years.

The trailer teased plenty of drama, fights, and betrayals. While the main storyline will be the divorce, the other housewives too, have a lot going on which will also be featured in the upcoming RHOM season.

Real Housewives of Miami season 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, December 8, at 3:01 am ET on Bravo.

What to expect from the Real Housewives of Miami season 5

Real Housewives of Miami returns for another season and once again, there’s something wrong in one of the housewives’ lives. The show will follow the lives of these housewives as they live their lavish lives, but there’s one housewife whose life just got turned upside down.

The trailer of the show revealed that Lenny and Lisa ended their marriage after being together for 15 years. Thankfully, Lisa had her fellow RHOM stars to support her during a difficult period.

Season 5 will also feature a vacation where the housewives will relax and let loose. They will make their way to Baha Mar, a beachfront resort in the Bahamas.

However, what’s an RHOM vacation without the drama? While the trip starts out on a good note, with the stars having fun, relaxing, and pranking one another, it doesn’t take long for things to change. One by one, they all get into arguments, leaving the mood of the vacation rather solemn and uncomfortable.

Returning for Real Housewives of Miami season 5 are Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Lisa Hochstein as main cast members.

Joining them as supporting cast members and friends are Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth. The trailer also teased a cameo from one of the ultimate OGS of the series, Lea Black, who tries to get Lisa to swallow a hard pill and accept that her marriage is over.

In the trailer, Lisa said:

"In the blink of an eye, my life changed. I’m losing my best friend, I’m losing my husband — to another woman."

But that's not all, as it turns out, the Real Housewives of Miami star will also see the loss of a personal trainer who drops her as a client to train Lenny’s new girlfriend. In a heated conversation over the phone with her estranged husband, Lisa tells Lenny to not let his girlfriend near their kids.

She added:

"You bring that girl anywhere near my f****** kids, there’s gonna be a huge f****** problem, do you understand me?"

At BravoCon 2022, Lisa said that her fellow RHOM cast members are like her sisters. She also spoke about not being fully ready to watch the film as she does not recognize who she was six months back.

At the Bravo event, she further said that going through the divorce and going through it privately and publicly “for the whole world to see” was extremely difficult.

Tune in on December 8 to see what happens next when the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premieres on Bravo. Episodes of the same can also be streamed on Peacock.

