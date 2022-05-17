Who is Katharina Mazepa? Lenny Hochstein addresses his relationship with the model in divorce announcement with RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny Hochstein are reportedly getting a divorce.

In a recent statement, Lenny announced their divorce and addressed his relationship with 26-year-old model Katharina Mazepa.

The RHOM husband’s statement read:

“After the decision was made, I began seeing Katharina. I was honest with Lisa about my intentions, and she was aware of everything I was planning to do before I did anything. Our lawyers have been negotiating since we made the decision, and we will be filing shortly once there is an agreement in place.”

Who is Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend?

Lenny Hochstein admitted to seeing Katharina Mazepa in his divorce announcement with Lisa Hochstein. Mazepa is a fashion model who was born in Austria and later lived in Singapore, Munich, Italy, Barcelona, and South Africa.

The 26-year-old, who is currently settled in Miami, holds an environmental engineering degree from the University of Vienna. She was previously married (2019) to U.S. diplomat Shilo Mazepa, but they divorced two years later.

Meanwhile, she’s the talk of the town in Lenny and Lisa Hochstein’s divorce announcement. According to previous reports, she was blamed for the married couple’s split. However, Lenny clarified that he started dating Mazepa after his decision to divorce Lisa. The model and the 55-year-old plastic surgeon were reportedly spotted at a Miami club earlier this month and also featured together in a TikTok video.

Lenny’s divorce announcement stated:

“Lisa and I are getting a divorce. This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children. Lisa and I have been living separate lives for months, and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month.”

What did RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein say about Lenny’s announcement?

Lisa Hochstein has denied rumors of splitting up in the past, but she has now decided to address the matter. She reportedly called Lenny Hochstein’s divorce announcement “reckless.”

The RHOM star’s spokesperson told E! News:

“With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Lisa married Lenny in 2009 and has two kids, Logan (6) and Elle (2). In previous seasons of RHOM, the couple was seen struggling to have children. However, they later succeeded through surrogacy. In the latest season, fans found zero chemistry between the two and have even pointed out the same multiple times on social media.

Lisa and Lenny can be seen in Season 4 of RHOM, which airs new episodes on Bravo every Tuesday at 9.30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

