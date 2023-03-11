Is Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once most-awarded film ever? List of accolades explored ahead of Oscars

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the highly immersing blockbuster comedy drama absurdist movie, has become the most award-winning movie of all time. The movie, which stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, has received 404 nominations in total and has won 264 awards collectively till now. The position was previously taken by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have served as both writers and directors of the movie.
The film chronicles the riveting story of a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn Wang. During an audit session conducted by the IRS, Evelyn discovers that she must make connections with different versions of herself from the parallel universe. She must do this in order to stop a powerful being from demolishing the multiverse.
The movie has been nominated for a total of 11 Oscar Awards this year. The prestigious 95th Academy Award is all set to be held this Sunday, March 12, 2023. Based on other accolades it received, the movie is expected to score big at the 2023 Oscars.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has won over 250 awards till date
As mentioned earlier, the film had 404 nominations and 264 awards. Ranging from the Best Picture Award at the Critics Choice Awards to the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actress, the film is loved by all viewers who've watched it. Here are all the awards the film has won to date.
Critics' Choice Movie Awards
- Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan
- Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Best Editing - Paul Rogers
Dorian Awards
- Film of the Year - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- LGBTQ Film of the Year - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Visually Striking Film of the Year - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Director of the Year - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Screenplay of the Year - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Film Performance of the Year - Michelle Yeoh
- Supporting Film Performance of the Year - Ke Huy Quan
- Rising Star Award - Stephanie Hsu
- Wilde Artist of the Year - Michelle Yeoh
Golden Globe Awards
- Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical - Michelle Yeoh
- Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture - Ke Huy Quan
Hollywood Critics Association Awards
- Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh
- Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan
- Best Cast Ensemble - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Houston Film Critics Society
- Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan
Independent Spirit Awards
- Best Feature - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Joe Russo, Jonathan Wang, Anthony Russo, and Mike Larocca
- Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Best Lead Performance - Michelle Yeoh
- Best Supporting Performance - Ke Huy Quan
- Best Breakthrough Performance - Stephanie Hsu
- Best Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Best Editing - Paul Rogers
Saturn Awards
- Best Fantasy Film - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh
- Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan
- Best 4K Special Edition Film Release - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum Jr., Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis
At the 2023 Oscars, the movie has been nominated in categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, among others.
Other categories include:
- Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Original Score
- Best Original Song
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing.
This year's Oscar nominations also have some surprises. Some of the most surprising Oscar nominations for 2023 include:
- Triangle of Sadness for Best Picture
- Women Talking for Best Picture
- Ruben Östlund for Best Director (Triangle of Sadness)
- Paul Mescal for Best Actor (Aftersun)
It will be quite interesting to see how many Oscars this absurdist comedy-drama movie will take home this year. Watch the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC Network.