Is Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once most-awarded film ever? List of accolades explored ahead of Oscars

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the highly immersing blockbuster comedy drama absurdist movie, has become the most award-winning movie of all time. The movie, which stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, has received 404 nominations in total and has won 264 awards collectively till now. The position was previously taken by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have served as both writers and directors of the movie.

The film chronicles the riveting story of a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn Wang. During an audit session conducted by the IRS, Evelyn discovers that she must make connections with different versions of herself from the parallel universe. She must do this in order to stop a powerful being from demolishing the multiverse.

The movie has been nominated for a total of 11 Oscar Awards this year. The prestigious 95th Academy Award is all set to be held this Sunday, March 12, 2023. Based on other accolades it received, the movie is expected to score big at the 2023 Oscars.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has won over 250 awards till date

As mentioned earlier, the film had 404 nominations and 264 awards. Ranging from the Best Picture Award at the Critics Choice Awards to the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actress, the film is loved by all viewers who've watched it. Here are all the awards the film has won to date.

Critics' Choice Movie Awards

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan

Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Editing - Paul Rogers

Dorian Awards

Film of the Year - Everything Everywhere All at Once

LGBTQ Film of the Year - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Visually Striking Film of the Year - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Director of the Year - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Screenplay of the Year - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Film Performance of the Year - Michelle Yeoh

Supporting Film Performance of the Year - Ke Huy Quan

Rising Star Award - Stephanie Hsu

Wilde Artist of the Year - Michelle Yeoh

Golden Globe Awards

Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical - Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture - Ke Huy Quan

Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan

Best Cast Ensemble - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Houston Film Critics Society

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan

Independent Spirit Awards

Best Feature - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Joe Russo, Jonathan Wang, Anthony Russo, and Mike Larocca

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Lead Performance - Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Performance - Ke Huy Quan

Best Breakthrough Performance - Stephanie Hsu

Best Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Editing - Paul Rogers

Saturn Awards

Best Fantasy Film - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan

Best 4K Special Edition Film Release - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum Jr., Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis

At the 2023 Oscars, the movie has been nominated in categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, among others.

Other categories include:

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing.

This year's Oscar nominations also have some surprises. Some of the most surprising Oscar nominations for 2023 include:

Triangle of Sadness for Best Picture

Women Talking for Best Picture

Ruben Östlund for Best Director (Triangle of Sadness)

Paul Mescal for Best Actor (Aftersun)

It will be quite interesting to see how many Oscars this absurdist comedy-drama movie will take home this year. Watch the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC Network.

