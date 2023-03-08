All the Oscars 2023 presenters

With the Oscars 2023 ceremony right around the corner, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its star-studded presenters.

For those unaware, the 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and will be broadcast live on ABC and other networks in about 200 territories around the world from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Oscars 2023 will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, marking his return to the Oscars dais for the third time. Kimmel previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Academy Awards ceremonies. Oscars 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, California.

Oscars 2023 presenters: From Emily Blunt to Michael B. Jordan, a look at the artists who will be handing out the coveted Golden Man

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed is an Academy Award-nominated actor who is best known for his roles in films such as Nightcrawler, Jason Bourne, Rogue One, Venom, and Sound of Metal. His role as a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound of Metal earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

In 2022, Ahmed (along with Aneil Karia) was the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor (Pain and Glory) who is known for his work in films of diverse genres.

He is best known for his roles in films such as Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Desperado, Assassins, Evita, and The Mask of Zorro. He is also known for voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise and in the spin-off films Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt is an actor best known for her roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, Salmon Fishin in the Yemen, The Adjustment Bureau, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins, Returns, Sicario, The Girl on the Train, A Quiet Place, and A Quiet Place II.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is an actor who earned global recognition for his roles as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and Adonis Creed in Creed, both helmed by Ryan Coogler. He is also known for his appearances in Chronicle, That Awkward Moment, and Fantastic Four.

Michael B. Jordan recently made his directorial debut with Creed III, and the film is expected to be the No. 1 film in America by the time he steps onto the Oscars 2023 dais.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks is an actor best known for playing Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games film series and Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the Pitch Perfect film series.

Banks made her directorial with Pitch Perfect 2, and Cocaine Bear, her most recent outing as a filmmaker, has received generally positive reviews, raking in about $54 million worldwide.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly is an Academy Award-winning actor (A Beautiful Mind) who is known for her diverse performances.

Some of her noteworthy appearances include roles in films like Dark City, Requiem for a Dream, Hulk, Dark Water, Little Children, Blood Diamond, The Day the Earth Stood Still, He's Just Not That Into You, and Creation.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actor who made her Hollywood debut in 2017 as Serena Unger in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Padukone will be the third Indian to present an award at the Oscars, preceded by Priyanka Chopra and Persis Khambatta.

Questlove

Questlove is an Academy Award-winning (Best Music Film 2021) musician, DJ, producer, actor, and filmmaker.

He is known for being the drummer and co-frontman of the band The Roots, the in-house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon since 2014.

Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur is another acclaimed presenter who will be seen on the Oscars 2023 dais. He is an Academy Award-winning actor known for his role in films such as The Number 23, Universal Signs, and CODA.

His role as Frank Rossi in CODA won him the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 2021 Oscars.

Other presenters for Oscars 2023 include:

Florence Pugh

Zoe Saldana

Dwayne Johnson

Andrew Garfield

Samuel L. Jackson

Salma Hayek-Pinault

Nicole Kidman

Jessica Chastain

Jonathan Majors

Donnie Yen

Sigourney Weaver

Halle Bailey

Glenn Close

Hugh Grant

John Cho

Ariana DeBose

Danai Gurira

Janelle Monae

Mellisa McCarthy

