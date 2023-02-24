Cocaine Bear cast list and characters explored

The highly anticipated Cocaine Bear hits theaters on Friday, February 24, 2023. The film is loosely inspired by the shocking true story of a bear consuming massive amounts of cocaine back in the 80s.

Here's a short description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow... and blood.''

Keri Russell plays one of the major characters in the film. She's supported by several other prominent actors like O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich. The film is helmed by Elizabeth Banks.

1) Keri Russell as Sari

Keri Russell plays the role of Sari in Cocaine Bear. Sari's beloved 12-year-old daughter has gone missing, and she's determined to find her. However, she's forced to confront the deadly titular bear on her journey.

Russell looks in phenomenal form in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a terrific performance in the film. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include Felicity, August Rush, The Americans, and many more.

2) O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed

Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. dons the role of Daveed in the new dark comedy movie. He is an associate of a drug kingpin named Syd and is on a mission to retrieve a bag of cocaine from the Chattahoochee National Forest. Jackson looks hilarious in the film's trailer and is expected to play an important role.

Apart from Cocaine Bear, O'Shea Jackson Jr. has starred in Straight Outta Compton, Just Mercy, and The Now, to name a few.

3) Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie Dentwood

Actor Alden Ehrenreich stars as Eddie Dentwood in Cocaine Bear. Dentwood is a deeply depressed man with alcohol issues. He works for gangster Syd and, along with Daveed, is tasked with finding the cocaine duffel bag.

Although not many other details about his character are known, it'll be interesting to see his role in the story and how Ehrenreich's performance would pan out. The actor is known for his appearances in Supernatural, Hail, Caesar!, and Brave New World, among many more.

4) Ray Liotta as Syd Dentwood

Late actor Ray Liotta stars in one of his final roles in Cocaine Bear. Liotta plays the character of Syd Dentwood, a notorious gangster. Syd is one of the film's most pivotal characters, and it'll be interesting to see how one of Liotta's final performances on screen pans out. His best-known roles were in Goodfellas, Something Wild, and Field of Dreams.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Cocaine Bear features several others playing significant supporting roles:

Christian Convery as Henry

Margo Martindale as Liz

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob

Brooklynn Prince as Dee Dee

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter

Cocaine Bear is currently playing in theaters.

