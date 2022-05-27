Ray Liotta Bee Movie scene goes viral online, leaves fans in awe of late actor's range

Legendary actor Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022. He was reportedly in the Dominican Republic to film his upcoming movie Dangerous Waters and died peacefully in his sleep. The actor was 67 at the time of his passing.
Following his demise, numerous celebrities, well-wishers, fans, and admirers took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the Goodfellas star. Meanwhile, Liotta’s iconic scene from the 2007 CGI film Bee Movie also went viral on social media.
Bee Movie follows the life of a honey bee named Barry B. Benson, who attempts to take legal action against the human race after realizing humans sell and consume honey. In the film, Liotta is seen playing an antagonistic version of himself.
The character Ray Liotta is the founder of his eponymous “privately selected honey” company, who ends up battling Barry Bee in a courtroom. He was described by the protagonist Benson as
“Devilishly handsome but with an inner turmoil that is always ready to blow.”
During an interesting cross-examination sequence, Liotta’s character deals with events from the actor’s real life, including the mention of his 2005 Emmy Award for ER and a reference to his film Goodfellas.
As the lines between reel and real are intentionally blurred, viewers are left in awe of Liotta’s range and acting capabilities.
Twitter remembers Ray Liotta’s iconic Bee Movie appearance
Several people also took to Twitter to appreciate Liotta’s acting capabilities and talent in reference to Bee Movie:
In 2017, Liotta took to Facebook to speak about his role in Bee Movie. He shared a snippet from the film and said that he would love to reprise his role if given a chance in the future:
“A job that I would love to do again and again is voice in the Bee Movie with Jerry Seinfeld as the Bee. I play an exaggerated version of myself. It's something I've always wanted to try so I'm grateful to Jerry for giving me the opportunity and I will be just as grateful if given the opportunity to do it again.”
As nostalgic reactions about the Liotta’s Bee Movie role continue to pour in online, inevitably, the actor will always be remembered and cherished for his work and his contribution to Hollywood.
More about Ray Liotta
Liotta is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He skyrocketed to fame after playing the role of Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas and went on to star in movies like Something Wild, Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Hannibal, Killing Them Softly, Marriage Story, and The Place Beyond the Pines.
The actor also bagged several notable TV roles in shows like Another World, Shades of Blue, Black Bird, and Our Family Honor. Following the news of Liotta’s demise, fans also remembered his iconic role in the CGI film Bee Movie.
Ray Liotta is survived by his fiancé Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen Liotta, whom he shared with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.