Ray Liotta Bee Movie scene goes viral online, leaves fans in awe of late actor's range

Ray Liotta's 'Bee Movie' scene went viral following his demise (Image via Bee Movie/YouTube and Getty Images)
Ray Liotta's 'Bee Movie' scene went viral following his demise (Image via Bee Movie/YouTube and Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 27, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Legendary actor Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022. He was reportedly in the Dominican Republic to film his upcoming movie Dangerous Waters and died peacefully in his sleep. The actor was 67 at the time of his passing.

Following his demise, numerous celebrities, well-wishers, fans, and admirers took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the Goodfellas star. Meanwhile, Liotta’s iconic scene from the 2007 CGI film Bee Movie also went viral on social media.

Bee Movie follows the life of a honey bee named Barry B. Benson, who attempts to take legal action against the human race after realizing humans sell and consume honey. In the film, Liotta is seen playing an antagonistic version of himself.

The character Ray Liotta is the founder of his eponymous “privately selected honey” company, who ends up battling Barry Bee in a courtroom. He was described by the protagonist Benson as

“Devilishly handsome but with an inner turmoil that is always ready to blow.”
Fun fact. In an early draft of Bee Movie, Ray Liotta was not just a one-off cameo, but one of the biggest antagonists. After Barry ruined his honey brand empire, Liotta would have stalked him, trying to kill the bee numerous times. https://t.co/UogOOfIWNU

During an interesting cross-examination sequence, Liotta’s character deals with events from the actor’s real life, including the mention of his 2005 Emmy Award for ER and a reference to his film Goodfellas.

As the lines between reel and real are intentionally blurred, viewers are left in awe of Liotta’s range and acting capabilities.

Twitter remembers Ray Liotta’s iconic Bee Movie appearance

Fans recalled Ray Liotta's 'Bee Movie' performance after his demise (Image via Bee Movie/YouTube)
Fans recalled Ray Liotta's 'Bee Movie' performance after his demise (Image via Bee Movie/YouTube)

Several people also took to Twitter to appreciate Liotta’s acting capabilities and talent in reference to Bee Movie:

Tell me why as soon as I hear the name #RayLiotta I immediately think of Bee Movie? Couldn’t tell you the plot or storyline of that film, but do distinctly remember the Ray Liotta Honey. RIP homie. https://t.co/LPlpZzpAoc
Goodfellas? Field of Dreams?? Why are we not talking about Ray Liotta's performance in Bee Movie
EVERYONE IS FORGETTING RAY LIOTTA BEE MOVIE https://t.co/HMiKPGzi47
RIP Ray Liotta, I love the part in Bee Movie where Berry B. Benson sues you for exploiting the bees
im actually really sad about ray liotta he carried the bee movie fr
Just remembered the Bee Movie Ray Liotta brand honey trial subplot and almost passed out https://t.co/SIOJepCjnN
RIP to Ray Liotta amazing actor, loved that guy in Bee Movie
RIP Ray Liotta I first discovered you in Bee Movie https://t.co/8MXiZJ6Knr
everyone talking about goodfellas this goodfellas that and yes it's true that it's one of ray liotta's most iconic performances but why isn't anybody talking about him in bee movie 😤😤😤 https://t.co/9ABP0IUxYo
My personal favourite Ray Liotta performance was in the bee movie

In 2017, Liotta took to Facebook to speak about his role in Bee Movie. He shared a snippet from the film and said that he would love to reprise his role if given a chance in the future:

“A job that I would love to do again and again is voice in the Bee Movie with Jerry Seinfeld as the Bee. I play an exaggerated version of myself. It's something I've always wanted to try so I'm grateful to Jerry for giving me the opportunity and I will be just as grateful if given the opportunity to do it again.”
Ray Liotta was so iconic that he was cast as himself in The Bee Movie https://t.co/uaDlotWm2q

As nostalgic reactions about the Liotta’s Bee Movie role continue to pour in online, inevitably, the actor will always be remembered and cherished for his work and his contribution to Hollywood.

More about Ray Liotta

Liotta is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He skyrocketed to fame after playing the role of Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas and went on to star in movies like Something Wild, Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Hannibal, Killing Them Softly, Marriage Story, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

The actor also bagged several notable TV roles in shows like Another World, Shades of Blue, Black Bird, and Our Family Honor. Following the news of Liotta’s demise, fans also remembered his iconic role in the CGI film Bee Movie.

Ray Liotta is survived by his fiancé Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen Liotta, whom he shared with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.

