Who is Jacy Nittolo? All about Ray Liotta's fiancé as Goodfellas star dies aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67. The actor was shooting for a film called Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic and reportedly died in his sleep.

Although no immediate cause of his death has been made available to the public, sources close believed there was “nothing suspicious” about Liotta's death, and no foul play was involved.

Liotta garnered worldwide recognition after playing the role of Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese classic Goodfellas. He also appeared in Something Wild, Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Hannibal, Killing Them Softly, Marriage Story, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Some of his most memorable roles in TV series include Another World, Shades of Blue, Black Bird, and Our Family Honor, among others. Ray Liotta is survived by his fiancé Jacy Nittolo and his daughter, Karsen Liotta.

Everything to know about Ray Liotta’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo

Jacy Nittolo is a former hairstylist and was previously married to producer Joey Nittolo (Image via Jacy Nittolo/Instagram)

Jacy Nittolo is an Italian-American woman who was born on September 25, 1974. She is currently 48-years-old and is known as Ray Liotta’s fiancé. Prior to her engagement with Liotta, the woman was married to film producer Joey Nittolo.

Not much is known about Jacy Nittolo’s personal life, but she is not associated with the entertainment industry and is not a public figure. Reports suggest that she had an interest in hairstyling and haircutting since she was 16-years-old and started working at a salon at the age of 19.

Nittolo’s ex-husband Joey reportedly bought her the same salon, but it remains unknown if she continues to work as a hairstylist at the venue. Jacy shares four children with her ex-husband: Dax, Chazz, Joey, and Jade.

The woman reportedly grew up with her brother, but the family endured a tragedy when the latter suffered brain damage from a car accident in 2002. In 2018, Nittolo dedicated an Instagram post to his brother and praised his fighting spirit and determination:

Jacy Nittolo started dating Ray Liotta in 2019 after her divorce from Joey Nittolo. The couple mostly stayed out of the public eye, but Liotta spoke about their relationship during an appearance on the Live With Kelly and Ryan podcast in 2021.

The actor revealed that he and Liotta met through their children, who reportedly wanted them to date:

“My daughter who is 22, her son who is 21, they were at a party, Karsen, my daughter, met Jacy and said, ‘I want you to go out with my dad. I think you would be perfect for my dad.’”

Liotta revealed that Nittolo was initially skeptical about the relationship due to the former’s profession:

“She said, ‘Oh, all right, well your dad, what does he do?’ She said, ‘He’s an actor,’ and she stopped right there, and I said, ‘I want nothing to do with an actor whatsoever.’”

He mentioned that Nittolo was also worried about their significant age gap, while Liotta was concerned about Nittolo’s 10-year-old child:

“‘Wait a second, isn’t he in his 60s? I’m in my 40s.’ But the buzzkill for me was she also had a 10-year-old. And when you’re in your 60s, the last thing you want is a 10-year-old. Luckily this kid is very cool.”

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo eventually started dating in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020. Reports suggest that Nittolo was by Liotta’s side while he peacefully passed away in his sleep.

